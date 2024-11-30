We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
De nieuwe LG G3 is op maat gesneden. Meer met minder, met de volle focus op slim gebruiksgemak.
De nieuwe LG G3 is op maat gesneden. Meer met minder, met de volle focus op slim gebruiksgemak.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Full Touch Screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android Lollipop 5.0
-
Kleur
Metallic Black, Silk White, Shine Gold
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
146.3x74.6x8.9
-
Gewicht (gram)
151
-
CPU
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ up to 2.5 GHz Quad-Core Processor
-
CPU chipset type
Qualcomm Snapdragon
-
RAM
16 GB / 2GB RAM, 32 GB / 3GB RAM,
-
SAT
0,291 W/kg
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
A | Voor de SAT-waarde kleiner dan 0,4 W/kg
-
EAN Code
8806084957771
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
1440 x 2560 pixels (~538 ppi pixel density)
-
Grootte (inch)
5.5
-
Type
Quad HD
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
3000mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
16GB / 32GB uitvoering beschikbaar
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 128 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
13
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
2.1
-
Videocamera
Ja, 3840x2160p (UHD)
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Functies
Optic image stablizer with Laser Auto Focus
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Ja
-
4G Frequentie
LTE 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 850
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
USB
v2.0
-
HDMI
Ja, Slim Port
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
2de microfoon
Ja
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
-
Audio codec
MP3, M4A, WAV, AMR, WMA, MKA, FLAC, OGG, MID, XMF
-
Video codec
MP4,H.264,H.263,WMV
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente