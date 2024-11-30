We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 360 CAM
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Kleur
Titan Silver
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
39.9 x 97.1 x 24.9 mm / 43.4 x 98.5 x 29.8 mm (met hoes)
-
EAN Code
8806087005486
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
1200 mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern
4 GB eMMC
-
Extern
Micro SD, tot 2 TB
CAMERA
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
13MP Max. 2470 x 1390
-
Camera voorkant
180 graden
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
13MP Max. 2470 x 1390
-
Camera achterkant
180 graden
-
Camera 360 graden
5660 x 2830 (16MP)
-
Videocamera
360 graden: Max. 2560 x 1280 @30fps (2K) | 180 graden : Max. 1540 x 1150 @30fps
-
Flitser
Nee
-
Functies
Accelerometer, Digital compass, & Gyroscope
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.1
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
USB
USB 2.0 Type C (USB 3.0 Compatible)
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Luidspreker
Ja
-
Microfoon
Ja, 3
-
Audio codec
AAC / AAC-LC 5.1Ch
-
Video codec
MP4 / H.264
