De 5.2" inch Nexus 5X smartphone is voorzien van het nieuwste Google Android 7.0 OS.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Google Android 7.0
-
Kleur
Carbon, Quartz
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
147 x 72.6 x 7.9
-
Gewicht (gram)
136
-
CPU
1.8 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808
-
RAM
2 GB
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080 / 423ppi
-
Grootte (inch)
5.2
-
Type
Full HD IPS
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
2700 mAh (embedded)
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
16GB / 32GB uitvoering beschikbaar
-
Extern geheugen
Niet uitbreidbaar
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
12.3
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
5.0
-
Videocamera
Ja
-
Flitser
dual-LED flash
-
Functies
F2.0 Aperture, IR Laser Auto-Focus
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.2
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
USB
Type-C USB
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
Fingerprint Sensor
Ja
