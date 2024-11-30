We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
P940 PRADA Phone by LG, dé design smartphone met 8.5mm slim design, superhelder 4.3’’ Nova-display en Dual Core/Dual Channel-processor van 1,0 GHz.
P940 PRADA Phone by LG, dé design smartphone met 8.5mm slim design, superhelder 4.3’’ Nova-display en Dual Core/Dual Channel-processor van 1,0 GHz.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Bar
-
Kleur
Black
-
QWERTY-toetsenbord
Nee
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
127.5x69x8.5
-
Gewicht (gram)
138
-
Standby tijd (uur)
330
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) *ideale condities
5
-
CPU
1 GHz core
-
CPU chipset type
Texas instrument OMAP4430
-
Scherm
TFT, Capacitive touchscreen
-
Touchscreen
Capacitive touchscreen
-
Extern Scherm
Nee
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 1540 mAh
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)
-
Intern Geheugen
8GB
-
Extern Geheugen
Micro-SD uitbreidbaar geheugen tot 32GB
VERBINDINGEN
-
GPRS / EDGE (klasse)
Ja, 850/900/1800/1900
-
UMTS / HSDPA
Ja, Tri Band 900/1900/2100 & tri Band 1700/2100/850
-
3G
HSDPA+ 21
-
Wi-Fi
Ja, 802.11b/g/n
-
Bluetooth
V3.0 + HS
-
Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP)
Ja
-
(A)-GPS Navigatie
Ja
-
USB PC-Synchronisatie
Ja, micro USB v2.0
-
Audio Connector
3.5 mm audio jack
-
Video Connector
Ja, HDMI via cradle (out of box)
-
Laad / Data Connector
Micro USB
-
Flightmodus
Ja
BERICHTEN
-
SMS / MMS
Ja, threaded view
-
Video MMS
Ja
-
IMAP4 / SMTP / POP3
-
Chatberichten
Google Talk / Video Chat
-
T9-invoer
Ja
CAMERA
-
Resolutie camera (MP)
8
-
Autofocus
Ja
-
Flitser
Ja, LED Flash
-
Digitale Zoom
Ja
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
MP3
Ja, MPS, WMA, (e) AAC+ / WAV
-
Luidspreker
Ja
-
Surround Sound
Ja
-
Beltoon
MP3
-
FM-radio
Ja, Stereo FM radio met RDS
-
Videos
Ja, Full HD 1080P@24fps
INTERNET
-
Browser
Webkitbrowser
ORGANIZER
-
Telefoonboek (aantal namen)
1000 namen
-
Agenda
Ja
-
Alarm
Ja
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Games
Ja, te downloaden uit de Android Market
-
Handsfree telefoon
Ja
-
Documentviewer
Ja, PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS, GIF, JPG, TXT
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente