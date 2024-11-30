R32 Monobloc S, 1Ø, 7 kW

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ruimtebesparende alles-in-een eenheid
Alles-in-een buiteneenheid met alle hydronische componenten in een pakket, voor efficiënt gebruik van ruimte en vereenvoudigde installatie.
Geweldige prestaties in de kou
Breed operationeel gebruik zorgt voor geweldige verwarmingsprestaties, zelfs bij extreem koud weer.
Alle specificaties
SEIZOENSEFFICIËNTIEGEGEVENS
-
Seizoensgebaseerde ruimteverwarming eff. klasse (35℃/55℃)
A+++/A++
-
Seizoensgebaseerde ruimteverwarming efficiëntie (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)
176 / 125
-
SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)
4.48 / 3.20
NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP(A+7/W+35)
-
Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)
7.00
-
COP
4.70
NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP(A+2/W+35)
-
Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)
5.60
-
COP
3.55
NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP(A+7/W+55)
-
Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)
5.50
-
COP
2.70
NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN EER(A+35/W+18)
-
Koelingscapaciteit (kW)
7.00
-
EER
4.70
NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN EER(A+35/W+7)
-
Koelingscapaciteit (kW)
7.00
-
EER
3.20
OPERATIONEEL GEBRUIK(BUITENLUCHTTEMPERATUUR)
-
Verwarming en warm water (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-25 ~ 35
-
Koeling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 48
OPERATIONEEL GEBRUIK(WATERTEMPERATUUR BIJ UITSTROOM)
-
Verwarming (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 65
-
Koeling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 27
-
Warm water (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 80
KOELMIDDEL
-
Type
R32
-
GWP
675
-
Voorgeladen hoeveelheid (g)
1,400
PIJPLEIDINGEN(WATER)
-
Inlaatdiameter (inch)
Male PT 1"
-
Uitlaatdiameter (inch)
Male PT 1"
GELUIDSNIVEAU
-
Nominaal / laag geluidsniveau (dB(A))
57 / 55
GELUIDSDRUKNIVEAU OP 1 METER(OMZETTING MET SWL)
-
Nominaal / laag geluidsniveau (dB(A))
49 / 47
GELUIDSDRUKNIVEAU OP 5 METER(OMZETTING MET SWL)
-
Nominaal / laag geluidsniveau (dB(A))
35 / 33
AFMETINGEN
-
B × H × D (mm)
1,239 × 834 × 330
GEWICHT
-
Leeg (kg)
89.5
BUITEN
-
Kleur
Warm gray
-
RAL-code
RAL 7044
STROOMTOEVOER
-
Voltage, fase, frequentie (V, Ø, Hz)
220-240, 1, 50
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Lokaal zoeken
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.