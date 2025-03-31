We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hydro Box, 3Ø, 16 kW
Belangrijkste functies
- Capaciteit van 12 tot 16kW voor renovatie en grote nieuwbouw
- R32-koudemiddel met vermindered aardopwarmingspotentieel (GWP)
- Geen F-gasvergunning nodig en eenvoudige installatie omdat er geen koudemiddelleidingen nodig zijn
- Werkingsbereik tot -25℃
- Maximale stromingstemperatuur tot 65℃
- Integratie van hydronische componenten op hoog niveau voor snelle en schone installatie
Alle specificaties
AFMETINGEN
-
Buiteneenheid (B × H × D) (mm)
850 x 490 x 315
BUITEN
-
Buiteneenheid (kleur/RAL-code)
Nobelwit / RAL 9016
OPERATIONEEL GEBRUIK (WATERUITTREDETEMPERATUUR)
-
Koeling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 27
-
Warm water (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 80
-
Verwarming (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 65
GEWICHT
-
Buiteneenheid (leeg) (kg)
30.5
