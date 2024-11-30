We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21,5" Full HD IPS-monitor met Radeon FreeSync™
Alle specificaties
BEELDSCHERM
-
Afmetingen (inch)
21,5 inch
-
Afmetingen (cm)
54,6 cm
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,2480 x 0,2480 mm
-
Helderheid (Min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (Std.)
250 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (Std.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7 mln
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
600:1
-
Contrastverhouding (Std.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
FUNCTIES
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
SW-TOEPASSING
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
JA (1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
1920 x 1080 bij 60Hz
-
HDMI
JA (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
1920 x 1080 bij 75Hz
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
JA
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe stroomadapter
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (std.)
19,7 W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
29,0 W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
NA (ES7.0-norm niet ondersteund)
-
Energieverbruik (slaapmodus)
Minder dan 0,3 W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3 W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen displaypositie
Kantelen
-
Aan de muur monteerbaar
75 x 75 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen met standaard (B x H x D)
509,6 x 395,8 x 181,9 mm
-
Afmetingen zonder standaard (B x H x D)
509,6 x 305,7 x 38,5 mm
-
Afmetingen met verpakking (B x H x D)
640 x 365 x 124 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
2,8 kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
2,5 kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
3,8 kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
Afhankelijk van het land
-
HDMI
Afhankelijk van het land
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
