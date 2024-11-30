We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24” Ultra HD 4K-Monitor
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
23.8
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0,1369mm x 0,1369mm
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
3840x2160
-
Helderheid
Typisch 250nits, min. 200nits
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, Aan/uit
-
(GTG)
5ms (hoog)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling 3H
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
Ja x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (x1, ver 1.2)
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
VOEDING
-
Type
Ingebouwde voeding (40W)
-
Invoer
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
STROOMVERBRUIK
-
Normaal Aan(status af fabriek Typ.)
35W
-
Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
0,5W
-
Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,3W
ECO
-
Energieklasse
G
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
FreeSync bereik V-frequentie
Basisinformatie: 48~60Hz / Uitgebreid: 40~60Hz Alleen DisplayPort
RESOLUTIE
-
PC (DP)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1 joystick
-
Toetstype
Joystick
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Wit knipperen
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Onderkant van afdekplaat achteraan
OSD
-
Land
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Portugees (Brazilië), Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Oekraïens, Chinees, Traditioneel Chinees, Japans, Koreaans
-
Aantal talen
17
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja (2,2)
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
In fabriek gekalibreerd
Ja
-
Plug-and-play
Ja
-
On Screen Control
Ja
-
SUPER+resolutie
Ja
-
Zwarte equalizer
Ja
-
DAS-modus
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja
-
Dubbele controller
Ja
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Hoogglanzend (voorkant) + structuur (zijkant)
-
Achterklep
Mat zwart
-
Standaard
Glanzend zwart
-
Voet
Glanzend zwart
STAND
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Kantelhoek
Ja (kantelhoek: -2 ~ 20)
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
Nee
-
Draaien
Nee
-
Dubbele scharnier
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
553,7 * 202,2 * 420,5
-
Set (zonder standaard)
553,7 * 60,8 * 333
-
Doos
627 * 139 * 405
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
Wandmontage
100mm x 100mm
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
4kg
-
Set (zonder standaard)
3,4kg
-
Doos
5,4kg
VULLING
-
Individueel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
720/1520/1710 (EU)
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
600/1320/1496 (EU)
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Basis, body afneembaar
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Opening handgreep
STANDAARD
-
TCO6.0
Ja (ver 7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
EPEAT Gold
Ja
-
CB
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC, BSMI
CCC (Ja), BSMI ( - )
-
KC
Ja
-
VCCI
Ja
-
ErP
Ja
-
ROHS, REACH
Ja
-
Windows 10
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
FreeSync
Ja
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
DP naar DP
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding
Ja
-
Kalibratierapport (papier)
JA
-
Softwareinstallatie-cd
Ja (schermbediening, dubbele controller)
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
NEE
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
