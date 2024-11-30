Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
24” Ultra HD 4K-Monitor
ALGEMEEN

  • Afmetingen (inch)

    23.8

  • Type paneel

    IPS

  • Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0,1369mm x 0,1369mm

  • Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Resolutie

    3840x2160

  • Helderheid

    Typisch 250nits, min. 200nits

  • Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega, Aan/uit

  • (GTG)

    5ms (hoog)

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Oppervlaktebehandeling

    Anti-weerspiegeling 3H

STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG

  • HDMI

    Ja x2 (ver 2.0)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (x1, ver 1.2)

  • Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterkant

VOEDING

  • Type

    Ingebouwde voeding (40W)

  • Invoer

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

STROOMVERBRUIK

  • Normaal Aan(status af fabriek Typ.)

    35W

  • Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)

    0,5W

  • Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,3W

ECO

  • Energieklasse

    G

FREQUENTIE

  • HDMI (H-frequentie)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI (V-frequentie)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-frequentie)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-frequentie)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • FreeSync bereik V-frequentie

    Basisinformatie: 48~60Hz / Uitgebreid: 40~60Hz Alleen DisplayPort

RESOLUTIE

  • PC (DP)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    1 joystick

  • Toetstype

    Joystick

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Wit knipperen

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Onderkant van afdekplaat achteraan

OSD

  • Land

    Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Portugees (Brazilië), Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Oekraïens, Chinees, Traditioneel Chinees, Japans, Koreaans

  • Aantal talen

    17

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    Ja (2,2)

  • Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Flikkerveilig

    Ja

  • Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • In fabriek gekalibreerd

    Ja

  • Plug-and-play

    Ja

  • On Screen Control

    Ja

  • SUPER+resolutie

    Ja

  • Zwarte equalizer

    Ja

  • DAS-modus

    Ja

  • Freesync

    Ja

  • Dubbele controller

    Ja

KLEUR

  • Voorkant

    Hoogglanzend (voorkant) + structuur (zijkant)

  • Achterklep

    Mat zwart

  • Standaard

    Glanzend zwart

  • Voet

    Glanzend zwart

STAND

  • Voet afneembaar

    Ja

  • Kantelhoek

    Ja (kantelhoek: -2 ~ 20)

  • Zwenkhoek

    Nee

  • Hoogte (mm)

    Nee

  • Draaien

    Nee

  • Dubbele scharnier

    Nee

  • Andere

    Nee

AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)

  • Set (met standaard)

    553,7 * 202,2 * 420,5

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    553,7 * 60,8 * 333

  • Doos

    627 * 139 * 405

WANDMONTAGE(MM)

  • Wandmontage

    100mm x 100mm

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Set (met standaard)

    4kg

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    3,4kg

  • Doos

    5,4kg

VULLING

  • Individueel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

     720/1520/1710 (EU)

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

     600/1320/1496 (EU)

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Basis, body afneembaar

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handgreep

    Opening handgreep

STANDAARD

  • TCO6.0

    Ja (ver 7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • EPEAT Gold

    Ja

  • CB

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC, BSMI

    CCC (Ja), BSMI ( - )

  • KC

    Ja

  • VCCI

    Ja

  • ErP

    Ja

  • ROHS, REACH

    Ja

  • Windows 10

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • FreeSync

    Ja

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • DP naar DP

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding

    Ja

  • Kalibratierapport (papier)

    JA

  • Softwareinstallatie-cd

    Ja (schermbediening, dubbele controller)

GELUID

  • Luidspreker

    NEE

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

