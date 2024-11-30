We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” FHD 144Hz UltraGear IPS scherm
Alle specificaties
BEELD EIGENSCHAPPEN
-
Grootte (inch)
27 Inch
-
Grootte (cm)
68.5cm
-
Resolutie
1920x1080
-
Paneel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Helderheid (Typ.)
400cd
-
Kleurweergave (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurdiepte
16.7M
-
Contrast (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Reactietijd
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Kijkhoek
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Scherm coating
Anti-Glare, 25% 3H
-
Gebogen
No
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
HDR Effect
Ja
-
Kleurkalibratie
Ja
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Reader Mode
Ja
-
Color Weakness
No
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Ja
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
No
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Ja
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Crosshair
Ja
-
Sphere Lighting
No
-
Slimme energie besparing
Ja
-
Standaard verstelbaarheid
kantelbaar, draaibaar en hoogte verstelbaar
-
Muurbevesteging
100 x 100 mm
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI
Ja(2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 op 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Ja(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 op 144Hz
-
AUX Uit
Ja
ECO
-
Adapter
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (Typ.)
30W
-
Energieverbruik (Max.)
35W
-
Energieverbruik slaapstand
Minder dan 0.3W
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met standaard (W x H x D)
615.1 x 575.2 x 274.4 mm (Up)
615.1 x 465.2 x 274.4 mm (Down)
-
Afmetingen zonder standaard(W x H x D)
615.1 x 366.6 x 45.2 mm
-
Afmetingen Verpakking (W x H x D)
697 x 530 x 198 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
6.4kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
4.5kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
8.55kg
MEEGELEVERDE KABELS
-
DVI-D
No
-
HDMI
No
-
Display Port
Ja
-
mDP to DP
No
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
USB Type C
No
-
USB Type C to A Gender
No
-
USB A to B
No
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
No
-
PC Audio
No
-
Remote Controller
No
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
