UltraGear™ OLED League of Legends-editie gamingmonitor | 27", QHD, 240Hz
Belangrijkste specs
-
Maat (Inch)
26.5
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Ronding
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Reactie Tijd
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
26.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Oppervlak Behandeling
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Reactie Tijd
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Ronding
NO
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
160
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Maat (cm)
67.32
VERBINDING
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Ingebouwde KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
JA(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
JA
-
Thunderbolt (Data overdracht)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
JA(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data overdracht)
NO
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Helderheid
NO
-
Color Weakness
JA
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek
JA
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
Zwart stabilizatie
-
Crosshair
JA
-
Overige (Kenmerken)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
FPS Counter
JA
-
VRR
JA
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
JA
-
Auto Input Switch
JA
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
Camera
NO
-
Microfoon
NO
-
HDR Effect
JA
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtueel Randloos Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
JA
AUDIO
-
Bluetooth Verbinding
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
JA
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 181 x 532
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 574.4 x 258(UP) / 604.4 x 464.4 x 258(DOWN)
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
11
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
7.35
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
5.05
INFO
-
Product naam
UltraGear
-
Jaar
Y23
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 5.79A
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Calibratie Rapport (Document)
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
JA (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)
Black / 1.8m
-
Overige (Accessoires)
Stand Kabel Houder, Screw Driver
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
Afstandbediening
JA
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
JA
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
CE
JA
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
