UltraGear™ OLED League of Legends-editie gamingmonitor | 27", QHD, 240Hz
27GR95QL EU (E).pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

UltraGear™ OLED League of Legends-editie gamingmonitor | 27", QHD, 240Hz

27GR95QL EU (E).pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
27GR95QL-B

UltraGear™ OLED League of Legends-editie gamingmonitor | 27", QHD, 240Hz

(0)
vooraanzicht
Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maat (Inch)

    26.5

  • Resolutie

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Ronding

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Reactie Tijd

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    26.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Oppervlak Behandeling

    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

  • Reactie Tijd

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolutie

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Ronding

    NO

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    160

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Maat (cm)

    67.32

VERBINDING

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Ingebouwde KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    JA

  • Thunderbolt (Data overdracht)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    JA(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data overdracht)

    NO

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Helderheid

    NO

  • Color Weakness

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek

    JA

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    Zwart stabilizatie

  • Crosshair

    JA

  • Overige (Kenmerken)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • FPS Counter

    JA

  • VRR

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    JA

  • Auto Input Switch

    JA

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Camera

    NO

  • Microfoon

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtueel Randloos Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    JA

AUDIO

  • Bluetooth Verbinding

    NO

  • DTS Headphone:X

    JA

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    NO

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258(UP) / 604.4 x 464.4 x 258(DOWN)

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    11

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    7.35

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    5.05

INFO

  • Product naam

    UltraGear

  • Jaar

    Y23

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    Minder dan 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 5.79A

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    JA (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Overige (Accessoires)

    Stand Kabel Houder, Screw Driver

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • Afstandbediening

    JA

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    JA

  • USB-C

    NO

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    JA

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

