48" UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED UltraGear monitor
48GQ900_EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

Specs

48GQ900-B

48" UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED UltraGear monitor

Alle specificaties

SCHERM

  • Grootte (Inch)

    47.53

  • Grootte (cm)

    120.7193 cm

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Schermtype

    OLED

  • Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Pixel-pitch

    0.274 x 0.274 mm

  • Helderheid (min.)

    264 cd/m² (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Helderheid (std.)

    330 cd/m² (@SDR 25% APL)

  • Kleurengamma (min.)

    N/A

  • Kleurengamma (typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)

    1.07B

  • Contrastverhouding (min.)

    1,200,000 : 1 @25% APL

  • Contrastverhouding (typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Responstijd

    0.1ms (GtG)

  • Refreshrate (Max.) [Hz]

    138 (O/C)

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Kromming

    Nee

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • Dolby Vision™

    Nee

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    Nee

  • HDR-effect

    Ja

  • Mini-LED-technologie

    Nee

  • Nano IPS™-technologie

    Nee

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    Nee

  • Kleurgekalibreerd in de fabriek

    Ja

  • HW kalibratie

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Auto-helderheid

    Nee

  • Flicker safe

    Nee

  • Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Kleurzwakte

    Nee

  • Superresolutie+

    Nee

  • Motion Blur Reduction technologie

    Nee

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    Ja

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Richtkruis

    Ja

  • FPS-teller

    Ja

  • OverClocking

    Ja

  • Gebruikerstoets

    Ja

  • Automatische ingangskeuze

    Nee

  • RGB ledverlichting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    Nee

  • PIP

    Nee

  • Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Camera

    Nee

  • Mic.

    Nee

  • Andere (functie)

    Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

SW-TOEPASSING

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Ja

  • Dual Controller

    Nee

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ja

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NEE

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    Nee

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • DVI (maximale resolutie bij Hz)

    N/A

  • HDMI

    Ja(3ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja(1ea)

  • DP-versie

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NEE

  • Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)

    Nee

  • Thunderbolt (stroomvoorziening)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    Nee

  • USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)

    N/A

  • USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)

    Nee

  • USB-C (stroomvoorziening)

    N/A

  • Daisy Chain

    Nee

  • USB Upstream-poort

    Ja (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream-poort

    Ja(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Ingebouwd KVM

    Nee

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Nee

  • SPDIF-uitgang (optische digitale audio-uitgang)

    Ja

  • Audio in

    NEE

  • Mic In

    Nee

  • Hoofdtelefoon uitgang

    4-polig (Sound+Mic)

  • Lijn uit

    Nee

GELUID

  • Luidspreker

    20W x 2

  • Bluetooth-connectiviteit

    NEE

  • DTS HP:X

    Ja

  • Maxx Audio

    NEE

  • Rich Bass

    Nee

VERMOGEN

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC-ingang

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Energieverbruik (type.)

    175W

  • Energieverbruik (max.)

    253W

  • Energieverbruik (Energy Star)

    N/A

  • Energieverbruik (slaapstand)

    Minder dan 0.5W

  • Energieverbruik (DC Uit)

    Minder dan 0.3W

MECHANISCH

  • Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie

    Nee

  • Wandmontage

    300 x 200 mm

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)

    1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8mm

  • Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)

    1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6mm

  • Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)

    1285 x 771 x 173mm

  • Gewicht met standaard

    16.8kg

  • Gewicht zonder standaard

    15.5kg

  • Gewicht in verpakking

    19.3kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Nee

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Display Port

    Ja

  • Thunderbolt

    Nee

  • USB Type C

    Nee

  • USB A naar B

    Ja

  • Afstandsbediening

    Ja

  • Andere (accessoires)

    Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

