34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor met USB Type-C™
Alle specificaties
INFO
-
Productnaam
UltraWide
-
Jaar
Y23
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
34
-
Grootte (cm)
86.42
-
Resolutie
3440 x 1440
-
Schermtype
VA
-
Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2318 x 0.2318
-
Helderheid (min)
240 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
300 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurdiepte (Aantal kleuren)
16.7M
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
1500:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
3000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Kijkhoek
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Kromming
1800R
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
Dolby Vision™
Nee
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
Nee
-
HDR Effect
Ja
-
Mini-LED Technology
Nee
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Nee
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
Nee
-
Kleur kalibratie
Ja
-
HW kalibratie
Nee
-
Auto-helderheid
Nee
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Kleurzwakte
Ja
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Nee
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Nee
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
VRR
Nee
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Richtkruis
Nee
-
FPS Teller
Nee
-
OverClocking
Nee
-
User Defined Key
Nee
-
Automatische ingangskeuze
Ja
-
RGB LED-verlichting
Nee
-
PBP
Ja (2PBP)
-
PIP
Nee
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic.
Nee
SW-TOEPASSING
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Nee
-
Dual Controller
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
Nee
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Ja(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB-C
Ja (1ea)
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
3440 X 1440 @100Hz
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
Ja
-
USB-C (stroomvoorziening)
65W
-
Daisy Chain
Nee
-
USB Upstream-poort
Nee
-
USB Downstream-poort
JA (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Ingebouwde KVM
Nee
-
LAN (RJ-45)
Nee
-
SPDIf uitgang (optische digitale audio uitgang)
Nee
-
Audio ingang
Nee
-
Mic Ingang
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
Ja
-
Lijn uit
Nee
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
Nee
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
Nee
-
DTS HP:X
Nee
-
Maxx Audio
Nee
-
Rich Bass
Nee
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Energieverbruik (Typ.)
48W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
125W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
809 x 568.3 x 260 mm(Boven)
809 x 458.3 x 260 mm(Beneden)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
809 x 358.9 x 91.5 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking(B x H x D)
986 x 524 x 212 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard [kg]
6.9
-
Gewicht zonder standaard[kg]
5
-
Gewicht in verpakking [kg]
10.3
ACCESSOIRES
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Display Port
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB Type C
Ja
-
USB A naar B
Nee
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
