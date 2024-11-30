We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27' inch IPS MONITOR TV met ingebouwd speaker systeem, Cinema 3D , Magic Remote , Full HD resolutie voor het kijken van Blu-ray en DVD films en Cinema Screen Design
27' inch IPS MONITOR TV met ingebouwd speaker systeem, Cinema 3D , Magic Remote , Full HD resolutie voor het kijken van Blu-ray en DVD films en Cinema Screen Design
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
27
-
Design scherm
CINEMA SCREEN
-
Cinema 3D
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
FPR
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Ja
-
3D Depth Control
Ja
-
3D Sound Zooming
Ja
-
Dual Play
Ja
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Ja
-
App Store
Ja
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
Full Webbrowser
Ja
-
Social Center
Ja
-
3D World
Ja
-
Skype
Optioneel met AN-VC400
-
Smartphone Remote Support
Nee
-
External Device App Download
Nee
NETWERK
-
Wifi
Ingebouwd
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Remote app
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Nee
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
Nee
-
USB
Ja
-
Headphone out
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
Ja
-
AV In
Ja
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Ja
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Ja
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
Ja
-
PC Audio Input
Ja
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
Ja
-
Headphone out
Ja
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
Ja
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Nee
-
Modi
3
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
2
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Nee
ECO
-
Smart Energy saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
B
-
Voeding
19V, 3.42A
-
Energieverbruik
34W
-
Eco flower
Ja
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energieverbruik)
54 kWh/Annum
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
73
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
AFMETINGEN
-
Verpakking
774 x 442 x 146 mm
-
Set met voet
622.3 x 196.0 x 449.0 mm
-
Set zonder voet
622.3 x 83.9 x 379.0 mm
GEWICHT
-
incl. Verpakking
9.3 kg
-
Set met voet
9.5 kg
-
Set zonder voet
5.3 kg
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente