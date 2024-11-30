Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
83 inch LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV - OLED83C34LA
OLED83C34LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

83 inch LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV - OLED83C34LA

OLED83C34LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
OLED83C34LA

83 inch LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV - OLED83C34LA

(6)
Vooraanzicht met LG OLED evo en 10 jaar nr. 1 OLED-embleem op het scherm, evenals de soundbar eronder.
Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • Schermtype

    4K OLED

  • Verversingssnelheid

    Standaard 100Hz

  • Kleurengamma

    OLED Color

  • Beeld processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Ja

  • Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)

    Ja

  • Audio-vermogen

    40W

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    2.2 Kanaal

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

Alle specificaties

BEELD (DISPLAY)

  • Schermtype

    4K OLED

  • Schermresolutie

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Verversingssnelheid

    Standaard 100Hz

  • Kleurengamma

    OLED Color

BEELD (VERWERKING)

  • Beeld processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • AI Beeld

    AI Beeld Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selectie

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Helderheidsregeling

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dimming Technologie

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Beeldmodus

    10 modi (Gepersonaliseerde Picture Wizard, Levendig, Standaard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

GAMING

  • Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Ja

  • Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)

    Ja

  • HGIG Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

  • Hoog contrast

    Ja

  • Grijswaarden

    Ja

  • Kleuren omkeren

    Ja

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    8806087097290

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Geluid

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja (2-Way Playback)

  • Audio-vermogen

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio-formaten

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Raadpleeg handleiding)

  • Luidsprekerrichting

    Neerwaarts (Voorwaarts wanneer staand)

  • Luidsprekersysteem

    2.2 Kanaal

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Ondersteuning

    Ja (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Ingang

    1x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

    1x

  • CI ingang

    1x

  • HDMI Ingang

    4x (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))

  • RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

    2x

  • USB Ingang

    3x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Werkt met Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Kunstgallerij

    Ja

  • Besturingssysteem (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Sports Alert

    Ja

  • Gezinsinstellingen

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Geschikt voor USB Camera

    Ja

  • Always Ready

    Ja

  • Volledige webbrowser

    Ja

  • Handsfree spraakbediening

    Ja

  • Intelligente spraakherkenning

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote afstandsbediening

    Meegeleverd

  • Multi View

    Ja

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

STROOM

  • Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by stroomverbruik

    Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

  • Afstandsbediening

    Magic Remote

  • IR Blaster-kabel

    Ja

  • Stroomkabel

    Ja (bijgevoegd)

  • Batterijen voor afstandsbediening

    Ja (AA 2x)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

