True Wireless TV 65 inch LG OLED evo AI M5 met 4K 144Hz video- en audio-overdracht
True Wireless TV 65 inch LG OLED evo AI M5 met 4K 144Hz video- en audio-overdracht

True Wireless TV 65 inch LG OLED evo AI M5 met 4K 144Hz video- en audio-overdracht

OLED65M59LA
Belangrijkste functies

  • 4K 144 Hz draadloze overdracht met visueel verliesvrije kwaliteit via de Zero Connect Box.
  • 4K-afbeeldingskwaliteit, AI opgeschaald visueel en surroundgeluid van de alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • Tot 3x helderder beeld vergeleken met conventionele OLED TV’s met Brightness Booster Ultimate
  • Perfect zwarte en perfecte kleuren voor echte zwarttinten, een geweldig contrast en kleuren die er levensecht uitzien.
  • Super persoonlijke AI tv-ervaring, helemaal afgestemd met LG webOS op wat jij leuk vindt.
Meer
CES Innovation Awards – Honoree (OLED M5, 83")

Video Display

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree (OLED M5, 83")

Video Display

Beoordeelde Awards – CES 2025-logo.

Beoordeelde Awards – CES 2025

“De draadloze mogelijkheden van de M5 verbeteren de maatstaf voor beeldkwaliteit en signaalafstand.”

Beoordeelde Awards – CES 2025-logo.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cyberbeveiliging

AVForums Editor's Choice-logo voor LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Beste Smart TV-systeem 2024/25

“webOS 24 levert een snelle en gebruiksvriendelijke ervaring, die fris en gestroomlijnd is."

*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen ingediend bij de jury. CTA heeft de accuraatheid van de ingediende materialen of claims niet gecontroleerd en heeft het voorwerp met de prijs niet getest.

Daadwerkelijk draadloosBeeldkwaliteitwebOS for AIGeluidskwaliteitDesignEntertainment

Alleen met LG True Wireless TV – Draadloze vrijheid, bedrade prestaties

4K draadloze overdracht is een feit. Met onze True Wireless-technologie heb je geen kabels meer nodig en geniet je van een beeld en geluid dat net zo goed is als een bekabelde tv.

Lifestylefoto die de strakke indeling van een woonruimte met een LG OLED M5-tv toont. Er zijn geen snoeren te zien. De Zero Connect Box is opgeborgen en is nauwelijks zichtbaar.

Geniet van 4K-helderheid zonder verlies van beeldkwaliteit, net als bij een bekabelde tv.

Onze True Wireless-technologie met 4K 144 Hz video- en audio-overdracht zorgt voor dezelfde kijkervaring als met een bekabelde tv. Geniet van content met zo min mogelijk vertraging.

LG OLED M5 TV-scherm met de binnenkant van een grot die uitkijkt naar de hemel. De details zijn indrukwekkend en laten een visueel perfecte 4K-kwaliteit zonder verlies zien.

*Visueel verliesloos van interne testresultaten met ISO/IEC 29170-2. Daadwerkelijke prestaties hangen af van instellingen, omgevingsomstandigheden en gebruik. 

Naadloos en draadloos gamen met extreem lage latentie

Gecertificeerd voor soepele gamingprestaties, zelfs via draadloze overdracht. Geniet van 144 Hz gamen met Nvidia G-Sync-compatibiliteit, AMD FreeSync Premium en ClearMR 9000-certificeringen.

LG OLED M5 TV met een game die wordt gespeeld op het scherm, een demonstratie van de soepele en naadloze gameplay. Zero Connect Box is in beeld, maar past goed in de ruimte. We zien het logo van Nvidia G-Sync en het 144 Hz-logo. Gamingcertificaties zijn zichtbaar.
Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium en andere game-gerelateerde certificeringen zijn ook zichtbaar.

*Nvidia G-Sync Compatible en AMD FreeSync Premium gebaseerd op lage invoervertraging, minder haperingen en flikkervrije prestaties.

*144Hz geldt voor OLED M5 83/77/65 inch.

*144Hz werkt alleen met games of PC-ingangen die 144Hz ondersteunen. 

*HGiG is een groep vrijwillige bedrijven uit de game- en TV-displayindustrie die samenkomen om richtlijnen op te stellen en openbaar te maken om de game-ervaringen in HDR te verbeteren.

*Ondersteuning voor HGiG kan per land verschillen.

*clearMR is een certificeringsprogramma van VESA om de bewegingsonscherpte van het beeldscherm te beoordelen.

*Daadwerkelijke prestaties kunnen verschillen op basis van instellingen, netwerkverbinding en gebruiksomgeving.

Bevrijd je van de beperkingen van bekabelde tv

Profiteer de vrijheid van een eenvoudige installatie en een schone, open ruimte. Sluit je andere apparaten aan op de Zero Connect Box en geniet van draadloos kijken.

Onafhankelijk op elke locatie

De Zero Connect Box is eenvoudig overal te installeren. Je hebt geen directe aansluiting op de tv nodig, dus je kunt je ruimte helemaal naar eigen smaak inrichten. 

Opgeruimd

Maak je ruimte zo visueel aantrekkelijk mogelijk. Houd alles schoon en netjes zonder een warboel van kabels rond je tv.

Geen gedoe

Sluit al je apparaten aan op de Zero Connect Box in plaats van op je tv en creëer zo eenvoudig je perfecte entertainment-setup.

Vereenvoudig de installatie aan de muur met de Zero Connect Box

Bevestig je tv aan de muur met minder gedoe. Omdat je Zero Connect Box andere apparaten draadloos met je tv verbindt, zijn er geen extra muuraanpassingen nodig die extra kosten met zich mee brengen.

Een vergelijking tussen een bedrade TV en een LG True Wireless TV wat betreft installatie. Aan de kant van de bedrade TV lijkt er extra constructiewerk nodig te zijn om alle andere apparaten achter de TV te verbergen. De rommelige opstelling en draden zijn nog steeds zichtbaar door de kieren. Op het label staat: installatie in de muur tegen extra kosten. Aan de LG True Wireless kant is de TV netjes aan de muur bevestigd. Er zijn geen draden of apparaten zichtbaar. Op het label staat: geen gedoe en kostenloze installatie.

**Zero Connect Box moet lager worden geïnstalleerd dan de draadloze ontvanger van de tv.

*Apparaten moeten via een draad worden aangesloten op de Zero Connect Box.

*Voedingskabelverbinding met zowel het TV-scherm als de Zero Connect Box vereist.

*Klanten krijgen bij aankoop van een draadloze TV de LG OLED evo of de LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

Onze meest briljante alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 voor de beste kijkervaring

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 verbetert beelden tot verbluffende 4K-kwaliteit. AI-engines nemen objecten waar met precisie op pixelniveau om de beeldkwaliteit te verbeteren voor de beste kijkervaring.

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 tegen een donkere achtergrond. Het gloeit van binnenuit met paars en blauw licht dat de microchipcircuits eromheen verlicht. Prestatiestatistieken zijn zichtbaar. 6,7 keer grotere neurale verwerking met AI, NPU. 2,2 keer snellere werking, CPU. 3,6 keer verbeterde grafische weergave, GPU.

*Vergeleken met het instapmodel Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 van hetzelfde jaar op basis van interne vergelijking van specificaties.

3X helderdere beelden met Brightness Booster Ultimate

De architectuur voor verlichtingsregeling van de alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 levert tot drie keer helderdere beelden.

Scène van de lancering van een spaceshuttle in tweeën gesplitst. De ene helft van de scène is helder en levendig dankzij de helderheidsverhogende algoritmen van LG. De andere helft is donker, vervaagd en grijs.

*De helderheid kan per model, schermafmetingen en marktregio verschillen.

*De piekhelderheid is 3X helderder dan LG OLED B5 @10% venster volgens interne metingen.

De titel luidt: Ervaar perfect zwart OLED; alleen met LG OLED.

Perfect zwart, zelfs in heldere en donkere ruimtes

Perfect zwart is UL-geverifieerd en levert true black-niveaus om de waargenomen helderheid en het contrast te verbeteren, of het nu helder of donker om je heen is.

Woonkamer met een aan de muur gemonteerde LG OLED TV. Op de tv is een gebergte te zien tegen een zwarte avondhemel gevuld met sterren. De scene is in het midden gesplitst. Eén zijde heeft een doffere, grijzere versie van het landschap met het label: Niet perfect zwarte weergave. Aan de andere kant is een plezieriger beeld te zien, met een groter dynamisch bereik van zwart en wit. Dit heeft het label: Perfect zwarte weergave. De logocertificering is ook zichtbaar: Perfect zwart-technologie levert zwartniveaus die minder dan of gelijk zijn aan 0,24 nit tot maximaal 500 lux. We zien een tekstballon met de tekst: Controleer het Perfect zwart-keurmerk.

*LG OLED-display is door UL geverifieerd op perfect zwart, gemeten volgens IDMS 11.5 ring-licht reflectie, gebaseerd op een typische omgeving voor binnenverlichting (200 tot 500 lux).

*Daadwerkelijke prestaties kunnen verschillen op basis van de omgevingsverlichting en de kijkomgeving.

Perfecte kleur

100% kleurvolume en 100% keurgetrouwheid gecertificeerd. Geniet van nauwkeurige, levendige kleuren op een reflectievrij scherm, zelfs bij zonlicht of in donkere omgevingen.

Kleurrijke papegaai in ultrahoge definitie tegen een zwarte achtergrond. Rondom zweven waterdruppels in de lucht. De afbeelding laat Perfecte kleur zien omdat elke verschillende tint op het lichaam van de papegaai helder en levendig is. De donkere achtergrond met de gedetailleerde waterspetters laat ook zien hoe reflectievrij het scherm is. Verschillende logocertificaten van UL en Intertek zijn zichtbaar. Deze verwijzen naar 100% kleurgetrouwheid, 100% kleurvolume en reflectievrije claim. Tekst is ook zichtbaar: Controleer het Perfecte kleur-keurmerk.

*'Reflectievrij' geldt voor OLED M5 83/77/65 inch en OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inch.

*‘100% kleurgetrouwheid’ en ‘100% kleurvolume voor DCI-P3’ is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED TV’s.

*LG OLED-display is geverifieerd voor UL voor perfecte kleur gemeten op basis van IDMS 11.5 lichtbandreflectienormen.

*100% kleurvolume wordt gedefinieerd als de prestaties van weergave die gelijk is aan of groter dan het formaat van het DCI-P3 standaard kleurvolume zoals onafhankelijk bevestigd door Intertek.

*Het LG OLED-scherm is door Intertek gecertificeerd voor 100% kleurgetrouwheid, gemeten volgens de CIE DE2000-norm met 125 kleurpatronen.

*De reflectie van het display is gedefinieerd als de Specular Component Included (SCI)-waarde bij 550nm, onafhankelijk getest door Intertek.

*Het LG OLED-scherm is door Intertek gemeten als reflectievrij beeldscherm met een reflectie van minder dan 1%.

AI Picture Pro brengt elk frame tot leven

Super opschalen en waargenomen objectverbeteraar met AI en OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyseren de elementen van elk frame om de resolutie, helderheid, diepte en helderheid te verbeteren.

Lijnen lopen over een zeer dof en bijna grijs beeld van een luipaard in een bos alsof een supercomputer de elementen in het frame analyseert. Een laser tekent het silhouet van het luipaard en vervolgens wordt het helderder, scherper en kleurrijker gemaakt. De achtergrond transformeert ook van links naar rechts, nu met verbeterd contrast, diepte en kleuren.

*AI Picture Pro zal niet werken met auteursrechtelijk beschermde inhoud op OTT-diensten.

*Beeldkwaliteit van opgeschaalde content verschilt op basis van de bronresolutie.

De volgende generatie van LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote maakt de AI experience compleet

Bedien je tv eenvoudig met de AI Magic Remote. Geen extra apparaat nodig! Met een bewegingssensor en scrollwiel kun je aanwijzen en klikken om hem te gebruiken als airmouse of spreek gewoon voor spraakopdrachten.

*Het ontwerp, de beschikbaarheid en de functies van de AI Magic Remote kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.

*Voor sommige functies is mogelijk een internetverbinding nodig.

*AI Voice Recognition wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

Een gezin van vier zit rond een LG AI TV. Er verschijnt een cirkel rond de persoon die de afstandsbediening vasthoudt en zijn naam wordt weergegeven. Dit laat zien hoe AI Voice ID de stem van elke gebruiker herkent. De webOS-interface laat vervolgens zien hoe de AI automatisch van account wisselt en gepersonaliseerde content aanbeveelt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID herkent de unieke stem van elke gebruiker en biedt gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen op het moment dat je spreekt.

*Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.

*Ondersteuning voor Voice ID kan per regio en land verschillen en is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 zijn gelanceerd.

*Werkt alleen met apps die de Voice ID-account ondersteunen.

Close-up van een LG OLED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

Close-up van een LG OLED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 werden gelanceerd. 

*De VS en Korea gebruiken het LLM-model.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist. 

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG OLED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG OLED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

AI Chatbot

Communiceer met AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote en beantwoord alle vragen, van instellingenconfiguratie tot problemen oplossen. AI kan intentie van gebruikers begrijpen en direct oplossingen bieden.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist.

*AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

*Het is mogelijk om de AI Chatbot te koppelen aan de klantenservice.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

AI Concierge

Een korte druk op de AI-knop op je afstandsbediening opent je AI Concierge die aangepaste trefwoorden en aanbevelingen geeft op basis van je zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis.  

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.

*Ondersteunde menu’s en apps kunnen per land verschillen.

*De getoonde menu’s kunnen anders zijn bij de release.

*Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Picture Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Verschillende afbeeldingen worden weergegeven, waarbij de keuzes van de gebruiker worden gemarkeerd. Een laadpictogram verschijnt en een afbeelding van een landschap wordt weergegeven dat wordt uitgebreid van links naar rechts.

AI Picture Wizard

Geavanceerde algoritmes leren jouw voorkeuren door 1,6 miljard afbeeldingsmogelijkheden door te nemen. Je tv selecteert een persoonlijke afbeelding speciaal voor jou, gebaseerd op je keuzes.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Sound Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Er worden een aantal pictogrammen voor geluidsfragmenten geselecteerd. Een jazz-zanger en saxofoonspeler worden getoond en geluidsgolven die het gepersonaliseerde geluid voorstellen worden over het beeld geanimeerd.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

AI Sound Wizard

Kies de audio die je het liefst hoort uit verschillende geluidsclips. AI maakt een op maat gemaakt geluidsprofiel afgestemd op je voorkeuren op basis van 40 miljoen parameters.

Persoon in een woonkamer. Een spraakballon laat zien hoe ze communiceren met hun LG TV door gewoon “Hi LG” te zeggen.

Persoon in een woonkamer. Een spraakballon laat zien hoe ze communiceren met hun LG TV door gewoon “Hi LG” te zeggen.

Zeg gewoon “Hi LG” om de interactie met je tv te starten

De AI van je tv staat altijd klaar voor je verzoeken. Zonder op een knop te drukken zeg je gewoon “Hi LG” en de AI begint naar je verzoeken te luisteren.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

5 jaar lang nieuwe upgrades met het webOS Re:New-Program

Krijg upgrades en voordelen van de nieuwste functies en software. Met een CES Innovation Award in de categorie cyberbeveiliging weet je zeker dat webOS je privacy en gegevens veilig bewaart.

*webOS Re:New Program is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’s.

*Het webOS Re:New Program ondersteunt een totaal van vier upgrades in vijf jaar. Dit is gebaseerd op de voorgeïnstalleerde versie van webOS, en upgrades kunnen variëren van het eind van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

*Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

*Upgrades beschikbaar voor 2022 OLED’s en 2023 UHD en hogere modellen.

Ervaar wat LG AI TV voor jou kan doen!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Een LG TV met Home Hub op het scherm. UI toont Google Home, ThinQ en andere zaken op het IoT, die laten zien hoe je eenvoudig al je slimme apparaten op je tv kunt beheren.

Home Hub, het alles-in-één platform voor je woning

Beheer naadloos je huishoudelijke apparaten van LG, naast je Google Home-apparaten en nog veel meer. Ervaar het ultieme comfort van het bedienen van je hele huis via één intuïtief dashboard. 

*LG ondersteunt ‘Matter’ Wifi-apparaten. ‘Matter’-ondersteunde apparaten en functies kunnen verschillen op basis van de verbonden apparaten. Eerste verbinding voor ThinQ en Matter moet via de mobiele ThinQ-app verlopen.

*Gebruik van de handsfree spraakfunctie zonder afstandsbediening is alleen mogelijk met de alpha 9 AI-processor en alpha 11 AI-processor. Dit kan per product en regio verschillen.

AI Sound Pro verfijnt je geluid voor impact

*Moet worden geactiveerd via het Soundbar Mode- menu.

*Afhankelijk van de omgeving kan het geluid anders klinken.

Verrijk je geluid met LG TV en LG Soundbar

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft. 

*De bediening van de soundbar-modus kan per model verschillen.

*Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates.  

*Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface is beschikbaar op 2025 LG OLED TV’s.

Vind de beste LG Soundbars voor je tv

One Wall Design

Als je je TV aan de muur bevestigt, zorgen de smalle randen en het naadloze ontwerp ervoor dat er geen tussenruimte is.

*Randmaat verschilt per serie en formaat.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Maak plezier met Multi View met meerdere schermen

Haal alles uit je TV met Multi View. Spiegel je apparaten via Google Cast en AirPlay. Splits je scherm in twee aparte weergaven voor naadloos entertainment op meerdere schermen.

*Afbeeldings- en geluidsinstellingen op beide schermen zijn hetzelfde. 

*Apple, het Apple-logo, Apple TV, AirPlay en HomeKit zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, geregistreerd in de VS en andere landen.

*Ondersteuning voor AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Googlecast Built-in en kan verschillen per regio en taal.

Het startscherm van LG Channels toont de content die beschikbaar is op LG TV.

Stream diverse content. Gratis.

De exclusieve streamingdienst van LG, LG Channels, brengt een brede selectie live en on-demand kanalen gratis binnen handbereik. 

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen. 

Drie pictogrammen tonen hoe LG Channels gebruikt kan worden zonder abonnement, zonder te betalen en zonder decoder.

Gratis. Zonder contract. Zonder kabel.

Het enige wat u hoeft te doen is aanzetten en beginnen met kijken zonder dat u zich zorgen hoeft te maken over verborgen kosten of het installeren van een set-top box. 

Het Gaming Portal maakt van je TV de ultieme gamehub

Speel duizenden games direct op je LG TV met toegang tot GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut en Boosteroid app! Geniet van een grote verscheidenheid aan game-ervaringen, van AAA-titels met gamepad tot gewone games die je met je afstandsbediening kunt spelen.

Startscherm van het Gaming Portal. De cursor beweegt en toont populaire speltitels en de functie om games te kunnen selecteren op basis van het type controller dat je hebt, of dat nu een gamepad of de afstandsbediening is.

*Ondersteuning voor het Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Ondersteuning voor gamingdiensten in de cloud en games binnen Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Voor sommige gamingdiensten heb je mogelijk een abonnement en een gamepad nodig.

Beste OLED TV voor films

Bekijk hoe films in je thuisbioscoop tot leven komen dankzij de FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan omgevingslicht voor een beeld van topkwaliteit.

Dolby Vision en Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Beleef cinema zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met Dolby Vision en FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgeving en de beelden zo dicht mogelijk bij de oorspronkelijke versie houdt.

Dolby Atmos

Laat levensecht surround geluid om je heen bewegen, zodat je het gevoel hebt dat je midden in alle actie zit.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE met Dolby Vision wordt ondersteund.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app..

Keurmerk voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen van Intertek.

Keurmerk voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen van Intertek.

Ontworpen met het milieu in gedachten

Betrouwbare internationale instellingen hebben de milieubewuste inspanningen van LG TV erkend. Nu gecertificeerd voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen door Intertek. 

*De Intertek-certificering voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen is van toepassing op de volgende modellen: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 en QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 en QNED80.

*Bezoek https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home voor meer informatie.

Grote witte ruimte gevuld met OLED TV's die laten zien hoe LG al meer dan tien jaar baanbrekende innovaties introduceert. Het embleem ‘World’s number 1 OLED TV for 12 years’ (’s werelds beste OLED TV voor 12 jaar) is ook te zien.

LG OLED

Ontdek de eindeloze innovatie

Ontdek de eindeloze innovatie Meer informatie

*De afbeeldingen op deze productpagina dienen alleen ter illustratie. Raadpleeg de afbeeldingen in de galerij voor een nauwkeurigere weergave.

*Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.

*De beschikbaarheid van de service kan per regio of land verschillen.

*Gepersonaliseerde diensten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het beleid van de applicatie van derden.

*AI Magic Remote moet mogelijk apart worden aangeschaft, afhankelijk van de grootte, het model en de regio van je tv.

Alle specificaties

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

