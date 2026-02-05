About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

De 77 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, de eerste transparante en daadwerkelijk draadloze tv ter wereld

De 77 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, de eerste transparante en daadwerkelijk draadloze tv ter wereld

OLED77T49LA
Vooraanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years old world number 1 OLED-embleen, LG SIGNATURE OLED T-logo, beiden ingebed boven de achtergrond met een afbeelding van een maand boven een strand op een transparant scherm. Zero Connect Box met 4K 120Hz draadloze video- en audio-overdracht verbonden met de tv en een wifisignaal dat uit de box komt.
Vooraanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years old world number 1 OLED-embleen, LG SIGNATURE OLED T-logo, beiden ingebed boven de achtergrond met een afbeelding van een maand boven een strand op een transparant scherm. Zero Connect Box met 4K 120Hz draadloze video- en audio-overdracht verbonden met de tv op bevestigde eenheid met modulaire planken en een wifisignaal dat uit de box komt.
Weergave van de linkerkant vanuit een lichte hoek van het LG SIGNATURE OLED T-scherm met een maan boven een strand op een transparant scherm. Zero Connect Box met 4K 120Hz draadloze video- en audio-overdracht verbonden met de tv op bevestigde eenheid met modulaire planken en een wifisignaal dat uit de box komt.
Woonkamer van een dakappartement met een LG Signature OLED T naast het hoge panoramische raam. Buiten is een prachtig zicht te zien van een stadsomgeving aan het water. Op het televisiescherm is een zeiljacht te zien, maar omdat de tv in de transparante modus staat, lijkt het alsof het zeiljacht op het water buiten lijkt te zweven.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T met een maan boven een strand op het transparante scherm. De LG SIGNATURE OLED T staat in het midden van een ruimte met een beeld vanaf een klif dat uitkijkt over de zee. Rechts staan een bed en een loungestoel.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T heeft een groene boom met sneeuw in beeld.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T heeft een groene boom met sneeuw in beeld.
LG Signature OLED T staat in het midden van een moderne ruimte en heeft een danser in beeld. Zero Connect Box is op een kleine tafel naast de bank geplaatst.
Vooraanzicht van een LG SIGNATURE OLED T, met objecten op de modulaire planken links en rechts.
Zijaanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T met de Zero Connect Box op de vloer er direct onder.
Achteraanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T met een schaduw die de zwarte achtergrond en de achterkant van een Zero Connect Box laat zien.
Vooraanzicht van de Zero Connect Box.
Achteraanzicht van een Zero Connect Box.
Vooraanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T met bevestigde modulaire planken en een zijaanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T met de afmetingen.
Licht gekanteld zijaanzicht naar links van de Zero Connect Box met afmetingen.
Vooraanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years old world number 1 OLED-embleen, LG SIGNATURE OLED T-logo, beiden ingebed boven de achtergrond met een afbeelding van een maand boven een strand op een transparant scherm. Zero Connect Box met 4K 120Hz draadloze video- en audio-overdracht verbonden met de tv en een wifisignaal dat uit de box komt.
Vooraanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years old world number 1 OLED-embleen, LG SIGNATURE OLED T-logo, beiden ingebed boven de achtergrond met een afbeelding van een maand boven een strand op een transparant scherm. Zero Connect Box met 4K 120Hz draadloze video- en audio-overdracht verbonden met de tv op bevestigde eenheid met modulaire planken en een wifisignaal dat uit de box komt.
Weergave van de linkerkant vanuit een lichte hoek van het LG SIGNATURE OLED T-scherm met een maan boven een strand op een transparant scherm. Zero Connect Box met 4K 120Hz draadloze video- en audio-overdracht verbonden met de tv op bevestigde eenheid met modulaire planken en een wifisignaal dat uit de box komt.
Woonkamer van een dakappartement met een LG Signature OLED T naast het hoge panoramische raam. Buiten is een prachtig zicht te zien van een stadsomgeving aan het water. Op het televisiescherm is een zeiljacht te zien, maar omdat de tv in de transparante modus staat, lijkt het alsof het zeiljacht op het water buiten lijkt te zweven.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T met een maan boven een strand op het transparante scherm. De LG SIGNATURE OLED T staat in het midden van een ruimte met een beeld vanaf een klif dat uitkijkt over de zee. Rechts staan een bed en een loungestoel.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T heeft een groene boom met sneeuw in beeld.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T heeft een groene boom met sneeuw in beeld.
LG Signature OLED T staat in het midden van een moderne ruimte en heeft een danser in beeld. Zero Connect Box is op een kleine tafel naast de bank geplaatst.
Vooraanzicht van een LG SIGNATURE OLED T, met objecten op de modulaire planken links en rechts.
Zijaanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T met de Zero Connect Box op de vloer er direct onder.
Achteraanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T met een schaduw die de zwarte achtergrond en de achterkant van een Zero Connect Box laat zien.
Vooraanzicht van de Zero Connect Box.
Achteraanzicht van een Zero Connect Box.
Vooraanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T met bevestigde modulaire planken en een zijaanzicht van de LG SIGNATURE OLED T met de afmetingen.
Licht gekanteld zijaanzicht naar links van de Zero Connect Box met afmetingen.

Belangrijkste functies

  • ’s Werelds eerste transparante en daadwerkelijk draadloze 4K OLED
  • T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
  • Zero Connect
  • Modulair design
  • alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
Meer
2024 CES Innovation Awards Best of Innovation-logo.

CES Innovation Awards - Best of Innovation

Video Display

TIME Best Inventions 2024-logo.

TIME Best Inventions

new take on the subtly attractive TV (een nieuwe versie van een subtiel aantrekkelijke TV)

USA Today Top Picks CES 2025-logo.

USA Today - Top Picks CES 2025

OLED T

iF Design Gold Award 2025-logo.

iF Design Award- Gold-winnaar

OLED T

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree


Digitale beeldvorming en fotografie, ingebedde technologieën

CES Innovation Awards-badge met een 2025 Honoree-vermelding.

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

Content en entertainment

iF Design Award Winner-logo.

iF Design Award - Winnaar

OLED T

CES Innovation Awards-badge met een 2025 Honoree-vermelding.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cyberbeveiliging

AVForums Editor's Choice-logo voor LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Beste Smart TV-systeem 2024/25

“webOS 24 levert een snelle en gebruiksvriendelijke ervaring, die fris en gestroomlijnd is."

*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen ingediend bij de jury. CTA heeft de accuraatheid van de ingediende materialen of claims niet gecontroleerd en heeft het voorwerp met de prijs niet getest.

De eerste transparante en
daadwerkelijk draadloze OLED TV met
4K draadloze video- en audio-overdracht 

Walvissen zwemmen tegen een linkerhoek van LG SIGNATURE OLED T terwijl het waterniveau zakt en het transparante scherm zichtbaar wordt. Het frame zoomt uit en geeft LG SIGNATURE OLED T weer, staand in de foyer voor mensen die zitten op de bank en de walvissen blijven zwemmen over het transparante scherm en er komt de skyline van een stad in beeld tegen de avondhemel.

Aanschouw het verborgen deel van het leven

Ontdek de WOW-factor die verwachtingen overtreft met de eerste transparante, daadwerkelijk draadloze 4K OLED TV met 4k draadloze video- en audio-overdracht, van transparantie tot een zwarte achtergrond voor een fijne resolutie.

Geef je ruimte een extra dimensie

Verschillende scènes laten de surrealistische beelden zien van de LG Signature OLED T in transparante modus. Een stadsomgeving met vuurwerk, een vogel die iets pikt uit een kleine boom en vissen in een gigantisch aquarium. Al deze scènes lijken in het echte leven te gebeuren, maar dan wordt het duidelijk dat het beelden zijn afkomstig uit het scherm van LG Signature OLED T, die opgaan in de daadwerkelijke achtergrond in de realiteit.
LG Signature OLED T in drie verschillende huiskamers. In elk van deze prachtige ruimtes staat de LG Signature OLED T in transparante modus, waarbij de beelden op de TV in de lucht lijken te zweven, voor een vleugje verfijning in de ruimte.

LG Signature OLED T in drie verschillende huiskamers. In elk van deze prachtige ruimtes staat de LG Signature OLED T in transparante modus, waarbij de beelden op de TV in de lucht lijken te zweven, voor een vleugje verfijning in de ruimte.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T biedt unieke, nieuwe mogelijkheden, met adembenemende en surrealistische kijkervaring.

Verschillende hoeken van de T-Contents op de LG Signature OLED T in transparante modus. Een geeft een close-up van de informatiebalk weer. De ander geeft de LG webOS-pictogrammen weer die in de lucht lijken te zweven. De ander geeft een beeld met een maan die opgaat in de avondhorizon buiten het raam.

Verschillende hoeken van de T-Contents op de LG Signature OLED T in transparante modus. Een geeft een close-up van de informatiebalk weer. De ander geeft de LG webOS-pictogrammen weer die in de lucht lijken te zweven. De ander geeft een beeld met een maan die opgaat in de avondhorizon buiten het raam.

T-Contents introduceert baanbrekende beelden. Transparant scherm biedt toekomstgerichte contentinteractie.

T-Curtain Call

T-Curtain Call

Naadloze overgang van een transparant scherm naar een zwart scherm, allemaal in 4K OLED

LG SIGNATURE OLED T geeft een transparant scherm met een groene boom weer. De schaduw wordt uitgetekend terwijl het seizoen verandert naar de winter en er valt sneeuw op de boom.

Zie hoe content naadloos opgaat in uw ruimte in transparante modus. Of schakel over naar zwarte schermmodus voor adembenemende 4K OLED-kwaliteit.

*De T-Curtain Call van LG SIGNATURE OLED T TV’s wordt ingeschakeld door fysieke schaduwen.

*De veranderende scènes in deze video worden gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

T-Contents

T-Contents

Ontwikkeld voor transparante schermen, gemaakt om op te gaan in de realiteit

LG SIGNATURE OLED T-scherm met T-Home dat vervolgens overschakelt naar Always Ready, waarbij het T-Objet met de naam Aquarium wordt geselecteerd. Een aquariumscène op het transparante scherm van de LG Signature OLED T.

Ervaar de toekomst van technologie via inhoud die alleen een transparant scherm kan weergeven, voor het gevoel van een aangevulde realiteit met T-Home, T-Objet en T-Bar

Informatie op nieuwe manieren weergeven

De T-Bar geeft de weergave van informatie een extra dimensie met een verfijnd ontwerp. Blijf eenvoudig op de hoogte met een zo visueel vriendelijk mogelijke weergave van het nieuws, weer, de datum en nog veel meer.

*Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.

*Ondersteunde functies, menu’s en apps kunnen verschillen per land en release.

*Er zijn enkele veranderingen aangebracht in het UI-ontwerp en de configuratie van webOS Home voor de optimalisatie van transparante schermen.

*T-Objet en T-Bar bieden verschillende scherminstellingen/modi voor jouw gebruiksgemak.

*T-Contents zijn beschikbaar op een transparant en zwart scherm.

Open Space

Open Space

Een nieuw middelpunt in je decor

LG SIGNATURE OLED T met een maan boven een strand op het transparante scherm. De LG SIGNATURE OLED T staat in het midden van een ruimte met een beeld vanaf een klif dat uitkijkt over de zee. Rechts staan een bed en een loungestoel.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T met een maan boven een strand op het transparante scherm. De LG SIGNATURE OLED T staat in het midden van een ruimte met een beeld vanaf een klif dat uitkijkt over de zee. Rechts staan een bed en een loungestoel.

Ga verder in je ontwerp dan je transparante scherm met de nieuwe transparantie. Kies een tv die verdwijnt wanneer jij wilt, speciaal voor jou.

LG Signature OLED T staat in het midden van een moderne ruimte en heeft een danser in beeld. Zero Connect Box is op een kleine tafel naast de bank geplaatst.

Daadwerkelijk draadloze innovatie
biedt eindeloze vrijheid

Maximaliseer je ruimte met de ongeëvenaarde vrijheid voor de plek waar je hem neerzet. Visueel verliesloos 4K-beeld en meeslepend geluid met de eerste transparante en daadwerkelijk draadloze OLED TV.

Onze Zero Connect Box geeft 4K visueel verliesloze beeldkwaliteit weer met lage latentie. Verminder kabelrommel en geniet van gevarieerde content zonder het gedoe van gecompliceerde bekabeling.

*Zero Connect Box moet lager worden geïnstalleerd dan de draadloze ontvanger van de tv.

*Apparaten moeten via een draad worden aangesloten op de Zero Connect Box.

*Voedingskabelverbinding met zowel het TV-scherm als de Zero Connect Box vereist.

Modulaire plank toont
de ultieme verfijning

Verfijn je ruimte met een aankoop van een modulaire eenheid. Exclusieve compositie voor een net zo unieke kijkervaring.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T geeft een kat weer die over het transparante scherm springt, terwijl tegelijkertijd de binnenruimte erachter wordt weergegeven. Objecten worden geplaatst aan rechter- en rechterzijde van de modulaire plank. Een andere transparante tv staat tegen een raam en is te zien als frame voor de winterachtige omgeving buiten het huis. Op het scherm zijn vallende bloemblaadjes te zien. Terugkerend naar de LG SIGNATURE OLED T in de eerste scène, geeft het scherm nu drie stuks aardewerk weer die overgaan van vervaagde lijnen naar het solide object.

Voorweergave van LG SIGNATURE OLED T met een abstracte achtergrond op een transparant scherm. Linkerhoek van een LG SIGNATURE OLED T met de T-Bar die tijd en weer weergeeft tegen grootstedelijke achtergrond.

*Modulaire planken worden apart verkocht.

*LG SIGNATURE OLED T modulaire planken kunnen aan de rechter- of linkerzijde van de tv worden geplaatst en kunnen uit elkaar worden gehaald op basis van de voorkeur van de klant. Installatie kan verschillen. Zie installatiehandleiding voor meer informatie. 

Uitstekende premium beeld- en audiohelderheid 

De alpha 11 AI Processor 4K licht op in blauwe, paarse verlopende kleuren en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit. Meer lichtstralen verschijnen over het moederbord, die zich steeds verder uitstrekken.

De alpha 11 AI Processor 4K licht op in blauwe, paarse verlopende kleuren en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit. Meer lichtstralen verschijnen over het moederbord, die zich steeds verder uitstrekken.

alpha 11 AI
Processor Gen2

Een intelligentie met ultieme verfijningen. Optimalisatie tot op de pixel en geluid afgestemd op de toon die wordt bedoeld.

Visuele precisie in transparant detail

OLED-briljantie in een transparente tv voor rijkere content. Dolby Vision en FILMMAKER MODE™ laat geen ruimte voor verstoring.

Rijk geluid stroomt uit een transparant scherm

Dolby Atmos geeft de akoestiek iets extra’s en vult de ruimte met een meeslepende bioscoopervaring.

*FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc.

*De afbeeldingen op deze productpagina dienen alleen ter illustratie. Raadpleeg de afbeeldingen in de galerij voor een nauwkeurigere weergave.

*Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.

*Modulaire planken worden apart verkocht.

*De producttransparantie is bepaald op 43% op basis van interne tests. Dit kan verschillende op basis van de daadwerkelijke gebruiksomgeving en omstandigheden.

*Draadloze OLED TV verwijst naar de connectiviteit tussen de Zero Connect Box en het scherm.

*NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible-validatie voor minder hapering, lage invoervertraging en prestaties zonder flikkering.

*Visueel verliesvrij, gebaseerd op interne testresultaten met ISO/IEC 29170-2 en meetresultaten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van de verbindingsstatus.

Printen

Alle specificaties

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
Ga voor meer informatie over hoe dit product met gegevens omgaat en uw rechten als gebruiker naar ″Gegevensdekking & Specificaties″ op LG Privacy

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 