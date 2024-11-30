We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
77" (195 cm) LG OLED W8 SIGNATURE TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
OLED TV
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Schermdiagonaal
77" | 195 cm
-
Design
LG SIGNATURE Picture-on-Wall
-
Processor
α9 Intelligent Processor
-
Ultra HD Premium gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Professional gaming TV
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
ThinQ AI
-
Smart TV platform
webOS
-
Geluid
LG SIGNATURE Dolby Atmos soundbar
BEELD
-
Contrast
Oneindig, met perfect zwarte weergave
-
Kleurweergave
Perfecte kleuren
-
Kleur nauwkeurigheid
True Color Accuracy Pro
-
Kleur diepte
Billion Rich Colours
-
Kijkhoek
Perfecte kijkhoek
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
High Frame Rate
4K HFR (100P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
4K Cinema HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
Dolby Vision, Technicolor HDR, HLG en HDR 10 Pro
-
ULTRA Luminance
ULTRA Luminance Pro
-
Picture Engine
α9 Intelligent Processor
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
60W / 4.2ch (WF:20W)
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Design
LG SIGNATURE Picture-on-Wall
-
Speaker type
Front Firing Height moving speaker
-
Magic Sound tuning
Ja
-
Smart Sound modus
Ja
-
Surround Sound modus
Dolby Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Optical sound sync
Ja
-
Wireless sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
WebOs ThinQ
-
ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja (v4.2)
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
3
-
RF In
3
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
-
Energieklasse (A++ tot E schaal)
A
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met doos
1923 x 1131 x 285
-
Afmetingen zonder AIO BOX (Soundbar)
1721 x 989 x 5.96
-
Afmetingen AIO BOX (Soundbar)
1460 x 84 x 208
-
Gewicht met verpakking
49.25 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder AIO BOX (Soundbar)
12.3 kilo
-
Gewicht AIO BOX (Soundbar)
13.1 kilo
-
Gewicht set (incl. muurbeugel)
30.5 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
