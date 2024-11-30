We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
77" LG OLED 8K | α9 Gen3 Intelligent Processor 8K | Oneindig contrast | Cinema HDR met Dolby Vision IQ | Dolby Atmos | Gallery design
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
OLED TV
-
Resolutie
8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320)
-
Schermdiagonaal
77" | 195.5 cm
-
Design
Gallery
-
Processor
α9 Gen 3 AI Processor
-
Ultra HD Premium gecertificeerd
Ja
-
Professional gaming TV
Ja
-
LG Smart TV OS
webOS AI ThinQ
-
Matching soundbar
SN11RG
BEELD
-
Contrast
Oneindig, met perfect zwarte weergave
-
Kleurweergave
Perfecte kleuren
-
Kleurnauwkeurigheid
True Color Accuracy Pro
-
Kleurdiepte
Billion Rich Colours
-
Kijkhoek
Perfecte kijkhoek
-
Beeldkwaliteit
AI Picture Pro
-
Helderheid
AI Brightness
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
High Frame Rate
4K HFR (100P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
4K Cinema HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode™, Technicolor HDR, HLG en HDR 10 Pro
-
ULTRA Luminance
ULTRA Luminance Pro
-
Picture Engine
α9 Gen 3 AI Processor
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
60W/2.2ch
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Speaker type
Down firing
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
Ja
-
AI sound Pro
Ja
-
Surround Sound modus
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice IV
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
LG sound sync
Ja
-
WiSA
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS AI ThinQ
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ja
-
AI Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
GAMING
-
HDR Gaming
Ja
-
G-Sync/FreeSync
Ja
-
HGiG
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2/T
Ja
-
DVB-S2/S
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ja
-
Time Machine (dvr)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI 2.1
4
-
USB
3
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
< 0.50 W
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met doos
1895 x 1130 x 228
-
Set zonder voet
1717 x 984 x 32.2
-
Set met voet
1717 x 1044 x 223
-
VESA
400 x 400
-
Gewicht met verpakking
56.4 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
42.6 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
43.4 kilo
-
Stand Dimensions W/O Packing
1531
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
