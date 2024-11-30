We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" Plasma TV | Full HD | 3MLN:1 contrast ratio | 3x HDMI | 1x USB
50" Plasma TV | Full HD | 3MLN:1 contrast ratio | 3x HDMI | 1x USB
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
50
-
Design scherm
Conventioneel
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
Ja
BEELD
-
PMI
0
TUNER
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S
Nee
-
DVB CI+
Ja
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Nee
-
App Store
Nee
-
Premium Content
Nee
-
Full Webbrowser
Nee
-
Social Center
Nee
-
3D World
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Nee
-
Launcher
Nee
-
Today Board
Nee
-
LG Store
Nee
-
Live Menu
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Nee
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Nee
-
LG Cloud
Nee
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Nee
DVR
-
DVR Type
Nee
-
DVR Ready
Nee
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Nee
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
MP2,MP3,Dolby Digital,LPCM,ADPCM,AAC,HE-AAC,WMA
-
---
2.0
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1 (Component & Stereo Audio)
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
1
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
0
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Nee
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
S-Con
-
Modi
Nee
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
B
-
Voeding
220V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
130W
-
Eco flower
Ja
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energieverbruik)
190 kWh/Annum
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
65%
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
1168 x 758 x 297 mm
-
Set zonder voet
1168 x 704 x 53 mm
GEWICHT
-
incl. Verpakking
26.4 kg
-
Set met voet
28.8 kg
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente