32" (80 cm) Full HD TV | Triple XD Engine | webOS met ThinQ A
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
Display Type
LED Display
Resolutie
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
Schermdiagonaal
32" | 8 cm
Processor
Quad Core
LG Smart TV
webOS smart TV
BEELD
Backlight technologie
Direct LED
Paneel type
LED Display
Kleurweergave
Dynamic Colour
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
HDR format ondersteuning
HLG en HDR 10 Pro
Picture Engine
Quad Core
Resolutie upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
Audio output
10W / 2.0ch
Speaker type
Down firing
Surround Sound modus
Vitrual surroundsound plus
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
DTS Decoder
Ja
LG sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
OS versie
webOS
Quick Access
Ja
Live Zoom
Ja
LG Content Store
Ja
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
Miracast
Ja
WiDi
Ja
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
DVB-C
Ja
DVB-T2
Ja
DVB-S2
Ja
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
DVR Type
Digital
DVR Ready
Ready
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
WiFi
Ja
Bluetooth
Ja
CI+ Slot
Ja
HDMI
3
USB
2
RF In
2
ARC
Ja
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
Ja
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
Magic Remote
Niet meegeleverd, los verkrijgbaar
Afstandsbediening
Ja
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
Pagina's
2000
ECO
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
AFMETINGEN
Afmetingen met verpakking
812 x 510 x 142
Set zonder voet
742 x 445 x 87
Set met voet
742 x 472 x 180
VESA
200 x 200
Gewicht met verpakking
6.35 kilo
Gewicht zonder voet
5.1 kilo
Gewicht met voet
5.15 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
extensie
extensie
extensie
