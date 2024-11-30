We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" (109 cm) | 4K UHD TV | IPS Display | Bilion Rich Colours | Active HDR | webOS 3.5 Smart TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
UHD TV 4K
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
43"
-
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
108
-
LG Smart TV
webOS
-
Smart TV platform
3.5
-
Display
IPS Panel
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED (Direct LED)
-
Paneel type
43" IPS
-
Kleurweergave
Wide colour
-
Kleur nauwkeurigheid
3D Colour Mapping
-
Kijkhoek
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Dimming
Nee
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
HDR Active
-
HDR format ondersteuning
HDR 10 | HLG
-
ULTRA Luminance
Nee
-
4K Upscaler
Nee
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W / 2.0ch
-
Harman Kardon
Nee
-
Magic Sound tuning
Ready
-
Smart Sound modus
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Optical sound sync
Ja
-
Wireless sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
3.5
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
Multi-view
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
Wifi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
2
-
RF In
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
0
ACCESSOIRES
-
Magic Remote
Niet meegeleverd, los verkrijgbaar (AN-MR650A)
-
Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
1060 x 152 x 660
-
Set zonder voet
974 x 70.3 x 571
-
Set met voet
974 x 219 x 625
-
Gewicht met verpakking
11.2 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
9.2 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
9.3 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
