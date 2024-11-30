We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED LCD Display
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Schermdiagonaal
50” | 126 cm
-
Design
CinemaScreen Design
-
Kleur
Seramic Black
-
Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Smart TV platform
webOS ThinQ AI (22)
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
Direct LED
-
Paneel type
4K UHD Display
-
RefreshRate
60Hz / 50Hz
-
High Frame Rate
Nee
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
4K Active HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
HDR 10 Pro en HLG
-
Picture Engine
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Upscaling
4K Upscaling
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W / 2.0ch
-
Speaker type
Down firing
-
AI Accoustic Tuning
Ja
-
AI sound
Ja
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
LG sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS ThinQ AI (22)
-
ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ja
-
AI Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
GAMING
-
HDR Gaming
Ja
-
HGiG
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Machine (dvr)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
USB
1
-
RF In
Rear, RF/Sat
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Nee
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Ready
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.5W
-
Energieklasse
G
AFMETINGEN
-
Set zonder voet
1122 x 653 x 89.9 mm
-
Set met voet
1122 x 718 x 273 mm
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
Gewicht zonder voet
9.5 kg
-
Gewicht met voet
9.7 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
