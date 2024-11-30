We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" (165 cm) SUPER UHD TV SK9500 | α7 Intelligent Processor | Nano Cell Display Pro | Full Array LED | Cinema HDR met Dolby Vision
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
Nano CellTMDisplay Pro
-
Resolutie
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Schermdiagonaal
65" | 165 cm
-
Design
Cinema Screen
-
Processor
α7 Intelligent Processor
-
Professional gaming TV
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
ThinQ AI
-
Smart TV platform
webOS 3.5
-
Matching soundbar
SK10Y
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
Full Array Pro
-
Paneel type
Nano CellTM Display Pro met IPS
-
Kleurweergave
Nano CellTM Color Pro
-
Kleur nauwkeurigheid
True Color Accuracy
-
Kleur diepte
Billion Rich Colors
-
Kijkhoek
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Dimming
Full Array Local Dimming Pro
-
High Frame Rate
4K HFR (100P)
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
4K Cinema HDR
-
HDR format ondersteuning
Dolby Vision, Technicolor HDR, HLG en HDR 10 Pro
-
ULTRA Luminance
ULTRA Luminance Pro
-
Picture Engine
α7 Intelligent Processor
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio output
40W / 2.2ch
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Speaker type
Down firing
-
Magic Sound tuning
Ja
-
Smart Sound modus
Ja
-
Surround Sound modus
Dolby Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Optical sound sync
Ja
-
Wireless sound sync
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
webOS 3.5
-
ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Controle
Ja
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
3
-
RF In
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
-
External speaker out / Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Remote
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
2000
ECO
-
Voeding
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.30 W
-
Energieklasse (A++ tot E schaal)
A
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met verpakking
1600 x 970 x 190
-
Set zonder voet
1452 x 833 x 62.5
-
Set met voet
1452 x 904 x 282.5
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
Gewicht met verpakking
35.3 kilo
-
Gewicht zonder voet
27 kilo
-
Gewicht met voet
28.5 kilo
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
