Blu-Ray speler met HDMI, USB2.0 aansluiting, Simplink en 1080p (Full HD) upscaling voor DVD's.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
Multimedia Blu-Ray HDD
-
Producttype
Blu-Ray Spelers
-
Infinia Design
Nee
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Quick booting/Loading
Ja
-
3D
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Netcast/YouTube
Nee
-
DLNA/CIFS
Nee
-
Bonus View (BD profile 1.1)
Ja
-
Network / BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
Nee
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
-
External HDD Playback NTFS/Fat32
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
DTS CD, Audio cd, CD-R/RW
Ja
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
DivX HD
Nee
-
DivX
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
MKV
Nee
-
AVCHD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
HD-Audio
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS HD (Master Audio)
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Audio uit L/R
Ja
-
Audio uit coaxiaal
Ja
-
Audio uit optisch
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Nee
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
USB
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
