We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray Player™ met LG Smart TV, Wi-Fi Direct™, DLNA, LG Remote,Full HD 1080p Up-scaling, External HDD Playback.
3D Blu-ray Player™ met LG Smart TV, Wi-Fi Direct™, DLNA, LG Remote,Full HD 1080p Up-scaling, External HDD Playback.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Blu-Ray Spelers
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Instant Booting
Ja
-
3D
Ja
-
Progressive scan
Ja
-
Resolutie
1920x1080
MULTIMEDIA
-
Smart TV
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA/CIFS
Ja
-
External HDD Playback NTFS/Fat32
Ja
-
Netcast/YouTube
Ja
-
Netcast/Picasa
Ja
-
Netcast/Accu wheater
Ja
-
Bonus View (BD profile 1.1)
Ja (versie 5.0)
-
Network / BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
Ja (versie 5.0)
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Ja
OPNEEMBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Nee
-
DVD+R (DL)
Nee
-
DVD-RAM
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Nee
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR FORMAAT
-
MPO (3D Standaard)
Ja
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVCHD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
HD-Audio
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS HD (Master Audio)
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic
Nee
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Component
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Audio uit L/R
Ja
-
Audio uit coaxiaal
Nee
-
Audio uit optisch
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
Composiet
Ja
-
S-Video
Nee
-
USB
Ja
-
DV-terminal (ingang, 1394)
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoon
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente