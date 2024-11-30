We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9.1ch CINEMA 3D beeld én geluid | Aramid Fiber Speakers | LG Smart TV | Premium Content & LG Apps | Wi-Fi Direct™ | Draadloos Audio Streaming via Bluetooth™
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
Multimedia 9.1 Blu-ray Home Theater
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Blu-ray
Ja
-
Product Type
9.1 Ch Home Cinema System
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Ja
-
Private sound mode
Ja
-
EAN Code
8806084584861
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
9.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
1460W
-
Front
180W x 2
-
Top
90W x 2
-
Wireless rear
180W x 2
-
Wirelesss surround top
90W x 2
-
Center
180W
-
Subwoofer
200W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI In
2
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI Uit
1
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Nee
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Ja
-
Compatibel met iPhone, iPod & iPad
Ja, via USB
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
Nee
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Wireless LAN
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
MHL
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
PLEX
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
USB-opname
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock
Nee
-
Wifi Display
Ja
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Ultra HD (4K) upscaling
Ja
-
Quick booting/Loading
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD / DVD ± R / ± RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic II
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM/AM/RDS
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
