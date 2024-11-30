We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray speler | Smart TV | Full HD 1080p | HDMI | External Harde schijf-aansluiting | USB 2.0 | DivX | Full HD Upscaling voor DVD's
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Blu-Ray Spelers
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Full web browsing
Ja
-
Private sound mode
Ja
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Quick booting/Loading
Ja
-
HDD Capaciteit
Nee
-
3D
Ja
-
Progressive scan
Nee
-
EAN Code
8806084575401
MULTIMEDIA
-
Smart TV
Ja
-
Premium content
Ja
-
LG Apps
Ja
-
Smart Share
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Nee
-
WiDi
Nee
-
DLNA/CIFS
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
Full Webbrowser
Nee
-
Flash support
Nee
-
HTML 5 Support
Nee
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
-
---
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR BESTANDSFORMAAT
-
MPO (3D Standaard)
Nee
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVCHD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
HD-Audio
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS HD (Master Audio)
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Audio uit L/R
Ja
-
Audio uit coaxiaal
Nee
-
Audio uit optisch
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Nee
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
Composiet
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
Hoofdtelefoon
Nee
-
DV-terminal (ingang, 1394)
Nee
OPNEEMBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Nee
-
DVD+R (DL)
Nee
-
DVD-RAM
Nee
POWER
-
Energieverbruik
12W
-
Energieverbruik/UIT
0.5W <
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
