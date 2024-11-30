We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-Ray speler (high definition) | Smart TV & MiraCast | Smart Share | Wi-Fi | Premium Content & LG-apps | Private Sound Mode 2.0
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Blu-Ray Spelers
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Full web browsing
Ja
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Quick booting/Loading
Ja
-
HDD Capaciteit
Nee
-
3D
Ja
-
Progressive scan
Ja
-
EAN Code
8806084575418
MULTIMEDIA
-
Smart TV
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
LG Apps
Ja
-
Smart Share
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
-
DLNA/CIFS
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
-
---
Ja
-
CD-R/-RW
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR BESTANDSFORMAAT
-
MPO (3D Standaard)
Ja
-
Ultra HD upscaler
Nee
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
HD-Audio
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI output
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Ja
-
USB
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
