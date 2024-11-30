We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Player met Progressive Scan, maximale CD en DVD Playback en DivX.
DVD Player met Progressive Scan, maximale CD en DVD Playback en DivX.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
DVD Spelers
-
1080p Upscaling
Nee
-
Instant Booting
Ja
-
3D
Nee
-
Progressive scan
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
Smart TV
Nee
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
DLNA/CIFS
Nee
-
External HDD Playback NTFS/Fat32
Nee
-
Netcast/YouTube
Nee
-
Netcast/Picasa
Nee
-
Netcast/Accu wheater
Nee
-
Bonus View (BD profile 1.1)
Nee
-
Network / BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
Nee
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
OPNEEMBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Nee
-
DVD+R (DL)
Nee
-
DVD-RAM
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Nee
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Nee
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR FORMAAT
-
MPO (3D Standaard)
Nee
-
MPEG2
Nee
-
DivX
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX HD
Nee
-
MKV
Nee
-
AVCHD (DVD±R/RW)
Nee
-
HD-Audio
Nee
-
Dolby Digital
Nee
-
Dolby Digital plus
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
DTS
Nee
-
DTS HD (Master Audio)
Nee
-
Dolby Prologic
Nee
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Component
Ja
-
HDMI
Nee
-
Audio uit L/R
Ja
-
Audio uit coaxiaal
Ja
-
Audio uit optisch
Nee
-
Scart
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Nee
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
Composiet
Ja
-
S-Video
Nee
-
USB
Nee
-
DV-terminal (ingang, 1394)
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoon
Nee
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente