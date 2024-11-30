We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1 Blu-Ray Soundbar, Full HD 1080p, DLNA en Dolby TrueHD.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
Wireless Multimedia Blu-Ray Soundbar
-
INFINIA Design
Ja
-
Product Type
Blu-Ray Home Theater
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Ja
-
3D
Nee
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
4.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
430W
-
Front
70W x 2
-
Surround
70W x 2
-
Subwoofer
150W (Wireless)
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja x3
-
Component
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
Compatibel met iPhone
Ja
-
iPod Video Support
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Nee
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Ja
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Netcast/YouTube
Ja
-
Netcast/Picasa
Nee
-
Netcast/Accu wheater
Nee
-
Wireless LAN
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Nee
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Ja
-
Bonus View (BD profile 1.1)
Ja
-
Network / BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Ja
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Resolution 1080p 24/50Hz
Ja
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Quick booting/Loading
Ja
AFSPEELBARE DISCFORMATEN
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
HD-Audio
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM/MW
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
998x84x189
-
Subwoofer
215x406x356
