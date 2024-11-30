We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3.1 Home Theater systeem
Alle specificaties
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Totaal
400W
-
Front
80W x 2
-
Center
80W
-
Subwoofer
160W (Active)
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja, 2 in / 1 uit
-
Component
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Nee
-
Portable In
Nee
-
Composite
Ja
-
Scart
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
DivX
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic II
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
430x49x275
-
Front speaker
98x225x90
-
Center speaker
360X107X104
-
Subwoofer
216x410x431
Reviews van andere gebruikers
