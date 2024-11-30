We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 Premium Design Home Theater systeem met Full HD-upscaling, Simplink, Dolby Digital en Progressive scan.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
2.1 Home Theater
-
INFINIA Design
Nee
-
Product Type
DVD Home Theater
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Nee
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
2.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
400W
-
Front
100W x 2
-
Center
-
-
Surround
-
-
Subwoofer
200W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja, 2 in / 1 uit
-
Component
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
Compatibel met iPhone
Nee
-
iPod Video Support
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Nee
-
Portable In
Nee
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Nee
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Netcast/YouTube
Nee
-
Netcast/Picasa
Nee
-
Netcast/Accu wheater
Nee
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
DLNA
Nee
-
CIFS
Nee
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Nee
-
Bonus View (BD profile 1.1)
Nee
-
Network / BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
Nee
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
AFSPEELBARE DISCFORMATEN
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Nee
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Nee
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
HD-Audio
Nee
-
Dolby digital
Nee
-
Dolby digital plus
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nee
-
DTS
Nee
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Nee
-
Dolby Prologic II
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM/ AM
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Nee
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
430x62.5x281
-
Front speaker
100x186x97
-
Subwoofer
198x385x275
