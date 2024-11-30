We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enorme Inhoud van 17KG | Stil, zuinig en duurzaam met de Direct Drive motor | True Steam™ | A++ | 10 jaar garantie op de Direct Drive motor
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Type wasmachine
Voorlader
-
Energieklasse (A+++ tot D schaal)
A++
-
WASKLASSE
A
-
CENTRIFUGEKLASSE
B
-
CENTRIFUGEKLASSE (%)
44%
-
Waterverbruik (L/Jaar)
15.950
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/Jaar)
442
-
Maximale wascapaciteit (Kg)
17
-
Regelbare centrifugesnelheid
1100/1000/800/600/400
-
Volume trommel (Liter)
127
-
GELUIDSNIVEAU WASSEN/CENTRIFUGEREN (DB)
58/78
-
Regelbare temperatuur (℃)
Koud/20/40/60/95℃
-
Aansluiting warm & koud water
Alleen Koud
-
In hoogte verstelbare voeten
Ja
-
DIRECT DRIVE MOTOR
●
-
Afmetingen BxDxH (Mm/ Kg)
700 x 770 x 990
-
Afmetingen verpakking BxDxH (Mm/Kg)
739x785x1047 (100kg)
-
Automatisch herstarten systeem
●
-
WIFI
●
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
KLEUR DEUR
Witte rand (Zwart getint glas)
-
DISPLAY
LED
-
DEUROPENING MM -
535
-
Deur openingshoek (linksom)
125º
-
TAAL
NL/FR
SPECIALE KENMERKEN
-
Stoom
●
-
TurboWash
●
-
Beladingsherkenning
●
-
Spray rinse
●
-
Dual-Ball balanceringssysteem
-
-
Smart Diagnosis
●
-
6 Motion (intelligent wassysteem)
●
-
Kleding veilige trommel (RVS)
RELIËF
-
Aantal wasprogramma's
14 (+ Downloadbare prog.)
ALGEMENE WASPROGRAMMA
-
Katoen
●
-
Katoen Groot
●
-
Gemengde Was
-
-
Easy Care (synthestisch)
●
-
Donsdeken
●
EXTRA VERZORGENDE WASPROGRAMMA
-
Anti-Allergie (Stoom)
●
-
Opfrissen (Stoom)
-
-
Delicaat
-
-
Vlekverwijdering
-
-
Hygiëne
●
-
Gevoelige Huid
●
-
Extra Verzorging (Zonder Stoom)
●
-
Katoen Stomen
-
-
Extra Verzorging (Met Stoom)
-
SPECIALE WASPROGRAMMA
-
Sportkleding
●
-
Donkere Was
-
-
Nachtprogramma
●
-
Snel 14 (Min)
-
-
Download Programma
●
-
Intensief 60
-
-
Snel 30
-
MEER OPTIES
-
Voorwas
●
-
Medisch Spoelen
-
-
Anti-Kreuk
●
-
Stoom Verzachter
-
-
Favoriet
●
-
Uitgestelde Start
●
-
Kinderslot
●
-
Alleen Centrifugeren
●
-
Trommelreiniging
●
-
Wifi Connectie
●
-
Starten op afstand
●
OPTIES WASSEN
-
Intensief
●
-
Normaal
●
-
Tijdbesparend
●
-
TurboWash
●
-
Niet Centrifugeren
-
WATERBEVEILIGING
-
Aquastop (Beveiliging Waterslang)
●
-
Aqua-Lock (Interne wateroverloop) beveiliging
-
OPTIES SPOELEN
-
Normaal
●
-
Spoelen+
●
-
Spoelen+Stop
●
-
Normaal+Stop
●
-
Spoelen++
●
DOWNLOAD PROGRAMMA
-
Babykleding
●
-
Kinderkleding
●
-
Schooluniform
●
-
Zwemkleding
●
-
Regenseizoen
●
-
Gymkleding
●
-
Jeans
-
-
Dekens
-
-
Zweetvlekken
●
-
Deodorisatie
●
-
Enkel Kledingstuk
●
-
Gekleurde Was
●
-
Stille Was
●
-
Spoelen+Centrifugeren
-
DISPLAY
-
Geluidsignaal AAN/UIT
●
-
Kinderslot
●
-
Deurslot indicatie
●
-
Alarm indicatie
●
-
Tijd indicatie
●
-
Uitgestelde Start (Uur)
3-19 uur
-
10 jaar garantie op de motor *
●
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
