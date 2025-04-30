Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
8/5kg Was-droogcombinatie Wit 6 motion DD™ Steam™ ThinQ™
MEZ69334719 W4X1085NWB 24.11.6.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

8/5kg Was-droogcombinatie Wit 6 motion DD™ Steam™ ThinQ™

MEZ69334719 W4X1085NWB 24.11.6.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

8/5kg Was-droogcombinatie Wit 6 motion DD™ Steam™ ThinQ™

W4X1085NWB
()
Belangrijkste functies

  • AI DD™ Technologie / AI Wash
  • LCD Display
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • TurboWash360˚/ Allergy Care
  • Steam+™ TechnologieInverter / Direct Drive Motor
  • Wi-Fi en ThinQ™
Meer

Het toont de binnenkant van de wasmachine

Ontworpen om harmonieus te passen

Voeg een stijlvol tintje toe aan elk interieur met onze nieuw ontworpen LG wasmachine.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Zorgvuldig ontworpen

Het toont de binnenkant van de wasmachine

Afneembare bovenklep

Ontworpen voor beperkte ruimtes

Er is een 6 motion dd-logo in het midden van een ronde stroom

6 Motion DD

Afgestemd op stofsoort

Er is een wasmachinemotor en een INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE MOTOR 10 YEAR WARRANTY-logo.

10 jaar garantie

Betrouwbaarheid gegarandeerd

Het toont de stof en het stof van de vezel

Allergy Care

Stoom huisstofmijt weg

Gemaakt om naadloos te passen, zelfs in krappe ruimtes

Perfect voor compacte ruimtes. Verwijder eenvoudig de bovenklep voor een naadloze, ingebouwde look.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Strak ontwerp

Verhoog de kwaliteit van het interieur van uw huis

Kies de wasmachine die past bij jouw interieurvisie.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

6 Motion DD

Bewegingscombinaties afgestemd op stoftype

De Inverter Direct Drive™-motor van deze wasmachine kan zes verschillende wasbewegingen creëren, waardoor uw stoffen de juiste verzorging en ultrazuiverheid krijgen.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Steam™

Stoom allergenen uit uw stoffen

Draag uw kleding met een gerust hart, wetende dat huisstofmijt en bacteriën met stoom worden verwijderd.

*Allergiezorgcyclus goedgekeurd door BAF (British Allergy Foundation) vermindert huisstofmijtallergeen.

Trommelreiniging

Schoon van binnenuit

Zorg voor een schone wasmachine en hygiënisch wasgoed

De motor van de wasmachine draait met water

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Het heeft een wasmachinemotor en een logo op een zwarte golvende achtergrond

Een decennium van gemoedsrust

LG biedt een uitgebreide garantie van 10 jaar op de Inverter Direct Drive™-motor.

*De garantie van 10 jaar geldt alleen voor de Direct Drive-motor.

ThinQ™

Het leven vereenvoudigd met eenvoudige bediening

Altijd en overal controle over uw wasgoed

Met de ThinQ™-app kunt u als nooit tevoren verbinding maken met uw wasmachine. Start uw lading met slechts één druk op de knop.

Eenvoudig onderhoud en monitoring

Of het nu gaat om dagelijks onderhoud of om grotere taken: houd eenvoudig het energieverbruik van uw wasmachine in de gaten via de ThinQ™-app.

Handsfree wassen met Voice Assistant

Vertel uw slimme luidspreker of AI-assistent wat u nodig heeft en laat uw wasmachine de rest doen.

*Ondersteuning voor smart home-apparaten die compatibel zijn met Alexa en Google Assistant kan variëren per land en uw individuele smart home-installatie.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Alles-in-één

Probleemloze was, bespaar ruimte

Laden, instellen en wegwezen - Alles-in-één wasoplossing die uw routine vereenvoudigt. Bespaar ruimte door wassen en drogen in een eenvoudige eenheid te combineren.

Een droger die overgaat in een was-droogcombinatie om ruimte te besparen.

*De productafbeeldingen in de afbeelding zijn alleen ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het echte product.

Upgrade uw waservaring met het elegante en eenvoudige ontwerp van de wasmachine

Veelgestelde vragen

Q.

Wat zijn de standaardafmetingen van een wasmachine?

A.

Alle LG-wasmachines hebben een standaard hoogte en breedte. De diepte varieert afhankelijk van de trommelgrootte/capaciteit. Standaardafmetingen zijn: breedte 600 mm x hoogte 850 mm x diepte 565-675 mm.

Q.

Wat is het beste gewicht voor een wasmachine?

A.

LG raadt een wasmachine met een trommelcapaciteit van 8-9 kg aan voor een gemiddeld huishouden. Voor een groot gezin of grote wasladingen is een model van 11-13 kg geschikt. Grotere modellen kunnen ook een dekbed tot kingsize aan.

Q.

Hoe kies ik een energiezuinige wasmachine?

A.

Controleer het energielabel op je wasmachine voor een A (beste) tot G (slechtste) beoordeling. LG-wasmachines hebben Triple A-beoordelingen voor energie, centrifuge en geluidsniveau. AI in LG-machines helpt bij het kiezen van de juiste wasbewegingen voor je waslading, waardoor het energieverbruik minimaal blijft.

Q.

Hoe kies ik de juiste wascyclus?

A.

Raadpleeg het waslabel op je kleding en selecteer de bijpassende wascyclus op je machine. LG-wasmachines met AI DD-functie wegen je wasgoed en detecteren zachtheid om een optimale waspatroon te bepalen en de wasbewegingen dienovereenkomstig aan te passen.

Q.

Hoe kan ik het geluid van mijn wasmachine verminderen?

A.

Koop een LG-wasmachine met Triple A-beoordelingen voor energie, centrifuge en geluidsniveau. LG DirectDrive™ Motor technologie vermindert het aantal bewegende onderdelen, wat het geluid vermindert en de levensduur verlengt. Zorg ervoor dat je wasmachine op een vlakke ondergrond staat en controleer dit regelmatig. Plaats anti-vibratie pads onder je wasmachine om het geluid te verminderen.

Q.

Hoe profiteert mijn wasgoed van Deep-learning AI DD™?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines analyseren het gewicht en de stof van je wasgoed. Dit resulteert in automatische optimalisatie van de wasbewegingen, wat zorgt voor verbeterde stofbescherming en een langere levensduur van je kleding.

Q.

Wat is de LG Quick Wash functie?

A.

LG’s TurboWash™ 360˚ technologie reinigt kleding grondig in slechts 39 minuten. De 3D Multi Spray schiet waterstralen vanuit elke hoek, terwijl de intelligente Inverter Pump de kracht van de waterstraal regelt voor een optimale balans van sproeikracht, detergent en wasbeweging.

Q.

Wat kan een slimme wasmachine doen?

A.

LG-wasmachines gebruiken AI om wasbewegingen te optimaliseren voor elke lading. Deep learning analyseert stofkenmerken zoals gewicht en zachtheid. LG’s WiFi-geschikte slimme wasmachines kunnen worden bediend via spraakherkenning of de LG ThinQ™ app op je smartphone.

Q.

Wat is de stoomfunctie in LG-wasmachines?

A.

LG’s Steam™ technologie bestrijdt effectief allergenen. De Allergy Care functie stoomt kleding aan het begin van de wascyclus om vezels los te maken en allergenen zoals pollen en huisstofmijt op te lossen.

Q.

Hoe werkt de Auto-dosing functie?

A.

Het LG ezDispense™ auto dose systeem laat je het detergent vooraf laden en de wasmachine doet de rest. De technologie in de machine detecteert het gewicht van je wasgoed en voegt automatisch de juiste hoeveelheid detergent toe.

Q.

Zijn wasmachines verkrijgbaar in verschillende kleuren?

A.

LG biedt moderne neutrale kleurkeuzes aan, zoals Classic White, Black Steel of Graphite, zodat je een wasmachine kunt vinden die bij je bestaande apparaten past of een stijlvolle contrast biedt.

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

    8,0

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

    1 400

  • ezDispense

    Nee

  • Stoom

    Ja

  • Kreukverzorging

    Nee

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle specificaties

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

  • Kleur

    Essence Wit (Glanzend)

  • Deurtype

    Zwart getint gehard glazen voorkant

CAPACITEIT

  • Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)

    5,0

  • Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

    8,0

PROGRAMMA'S

  • Donsdeken

    Nee

  • Katoen

    Ja

  • Babykleding met Stoom

    Nee

  • AI Was

    Nee

  • Allergy Care (wasmachine)

    Nee

  • Auto Wash

    Nee

  • Babykleding

    Nee

  • Bedlakens

    Nee

  • Koude Was

    Nee

  • Kleurverzorging

    Nee

  • Katoen+

    Nee

  • Donkere was

    Nee

  • Fijne Was

    Nee

  • Download Prog.

    Ja

  • Donzen jas

    Nee

  • Easy Care

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Extra fijne was

    Nee

  • Hygiëne

    Nee

  • Intensief 60

    Nee

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Buitenkleding

    Nee

  • Snel 14 (Snelheid 14)

    Ja

  • Snel 30 min

    Nee

  • Snel Wassen

    Nee

  • Snel wassen+drogen

    Nee

  • Spoelen+Centrifugeren

    Nee

  • Nachtprogramma

    Nee

  • Huidverzorging

    Nee

  • Mouwuiteinden en kragen

    Nee

  • Alleen centrifugeren

    Nee

  • Sportkleding

    Nee

  • Vlekverzorging

    Nee

  • Stoom verversen

    Nee

  • Trommelreiniging

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Nee

  • TurboWash 49

    Nee

  • TurboWash 59

    Nee

  • Wassen + drogen

    Ja

  • Wol (Hand/Wol Was)

    Ja

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

  • Vertragings timer

    3-19 uur

  • Displaytype

    Draaiknop +Full Touch-knoppen +LED-display

  • Deurslot-indicatie

    Ja

  • Figuurindicator

    18:88

KENMERKEN

  • 6 motion DD

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Nee

  • Type

    Voorlader wasmachine

  • Signaal einde cyclus

    Ja

  • Centum System

    Nee

  • Item toevoegen

    Ja

  • ezDispense

    Nee

  • Automatische herstart

    Ja

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ja

  • Schuimdetectiesysteem

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Stoom

    Ja

  • Trommelverlichting

    Nee

  • Stoom+

    Nee

  • Verstelbare poten

    Ja

  • Roestvrijstalen trommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Nee

  • Embossing binnenste trommel

    Ja

  • Trillingssensor

    Nee

  • Trommel waslifter

    Plastic lifter

  • Watertoevoer (warm/koud)

    Alleen koud

  • Waterstand

    Auto

  • Selecteerbare maximale centrifugesnelheid (RPM)

    1400

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    660x890x660

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Gewicht (kg)

    63,0

  • Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)

    67,0

  • Productdiepte van achterdeksel tot deur (D' mm)

    590

  • Productdiepte met deur open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1 030

ENERGIE

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse (wassen)

    A

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse (wassen+drogen)

    E

EXTRA OPTIES

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Item toevoegen

    Nee

  • Geluid Aan/Uit

    Nee

  • Kinderslot

    Ja

  • Einduitstel

    Ja

  • Wasmiddelniveau

    Nee

  • Trommelverlichting

    Nee

  • Voorwas

    Nee

  • Starten op afstand

    Ja

  • Spoelen

    Nee

  • Spoelen + centrifugeren

    Nee

  • Spoelen+

    Nee

  • Wasverzachterniveau

    Nee

  • Centrifugeren

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Niet centrifugeren

  • Stoom

    Nee

  • Temp.

    Koud/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trommelreiniging

    Nee

  • TurboWash

    Nee

  • Wassen

    Nee

  • Kreukverzorging

    Nee

  • Koud wassen

    Nee

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    Nee

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096142677

PRODUCTFICHE (WASPROGRAMMA)

  • Energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)

    47

  • Een "EU-Ecolabel award" toegekend

    Ja

  • Duur van de sluimerstand (min.)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (volle lading)

    75,0

  • Eco 40-60 (halve lading)

    45,0

  • Eco 40-60 (kwart lading)

    18,9

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse

    A

  • Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

    1 400

  • Geluidsniveau voor centrifugeren (dBA)

    75

  • Energieverbruik (W) - Uit-stand

    0,5

  • Energieverbruik (W) - Aan-stand

    0,5

  • Centrifuge - Efficiëntieklasse

    B

  • Centrifuge - Vochtgehalte (%)

    52,0

  • Standaardprogramma (alleen wassen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Tijd (min.) - (volle lading)

    218

  • Tijd (min.) - (halve lading)

    168

  • Tijd (min.) - (kwart lading)

    163

  • Wascapaciteit (kg)

    8,0

  • Waterverbruik per cyclus (ℓ)

    48

PRODUCTFICHE (WAS+DROOGPROGRAMMA)

  • Een "EU-Ecolabel award" toegekend

    Ja

  • Droogcapaciteit (kg)

    5,0

  • Duur van de sluimerstand (min.)

    10

  • Energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)

    326

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse

    E

  • Energieverbruik (W) - Uit-stand

    0,5

  • Energieverbruik (W) - Aan-stand

    0,5

  • Standaardprogramma (wassen + drogen)

    Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

  • Tijd (min.) - (volle lading)

    500

  • Tijd (min.) - (halve lading)

    490

  • Wassen + drogen (volle lading)

    401,0

  • Wassen + drogen (halve lading)

    213,3

  • Waterverbruik per cyclus (ℓ)

    80

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Download cyclus

    Ja

  • Energie bewaking

    Ja

  • Start op afstand en cyclusbewaking

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trommelreiniging coach

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN

  • LG TWINWash Compatibel

    Nee

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

