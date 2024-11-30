We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” Full HD IPS Monitor
Alle specificaties
ALGEMEEN
-
Afmetingen (inch)
27”
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1976)
72%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0,3114 x 0,3114
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
1920*1080
-
Helderheid (std.)
250 cd/m2 (Typ)200 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000 : 1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms (hoog)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG
-
DVI
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja(1.2)
-
HDMI
Ja (1,4)
-
[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Verticaal
-
DisplayPort uitgang
Ja
-
Audio-ingang pc
Ja
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
USB
USB 3.0 (1 up 4 down,1 voor snelladen)
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
2kan stereo
VOEDING
-
Type
Ingebouwd
-
Invoer
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Uitgang
52W
ECO
-
Energieklasse
F
FREQUENTIE
-
DVI-D (H-frequentie)
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D (V-frequentie)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (H-frequentie)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-frequentie)
PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 75 Hz
RESOLUTIE(SIGNAALINGANG)
-
DVI-D
1920 x 1080
-
DisplayPort
1920 x 1080
-
HDMI
1920 x 1080
-
DisplayPort uitgang
Afhankelijk van de resolutie van de aangesloten display
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer
7
-
Beschrijving toets
MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER
-
Toetstype
Tact
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
LED UIT
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Voorkant
OSD
-
Taal (Land)
Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), traditioneel Chinees
-
Aantal talen
18
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Beeldmodus
Ja
-
Verhouding
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja (1,4)
-
Slot
Ja
-
Plug-and-play
Ja
-
Responstijd
Ja
-
Kleurkalibratie
Ja
-
Dubbele bediening
Ja
-
Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Off Timer
Ja
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Superresolutie+
Ja
-
OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening / gesplitst scherm)
Ja
-
Voeding opladen
Ja
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Zwart (textuur)
-
Afdekplaat achteraan
Zwart (textuur)
-
Standaard
Zwart (textuur)
-
Voet
Zwart (textuur)
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Zwenkhoek
Ja (±45º)
-
Hoogtebereik (mm)
150mm
-
Hoogte omlaag (mm)
50mm
-
Draaien
Ja (bidirectioneel, 90º)
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
611,5 x 276,1 x 542,9
-
Set (zonder standaard)
611,5 x 59,0 x 367,5
-
Doos
690 x 531 x 172
WANDMONTAGE(MM)
-
Afmetingen voor wandmontage
100 x 100 (wandmontage)
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard, kg)
7.6
-
Set (zonder standaard, kg)
4.9
-
Doos (kg)
9.6
STANDAARD
-
TCO (Ver.)
Ja (7,0)
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Ja
-
TUV-Ergo
Ja
-
CB
Ja
-
FCC-B
Ja
-
CE
Ja
-
ISO 9241-307
Ja
-
EPEAT
Ja (goud,US)
-
Windows
Win 10
-
ROHS, REACH
Ja
-
PVC-vrij
Ja
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Pc-audio
Ja
-
CD (handleiding / software)
Yes (handleiding, driver)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
