27” Full HD IPS Monitor

Printen

Alle specificaties

ALGEMEEN

  • Afmetingen (inch)

    27”

  • Type paneel

    IPS

  • Kleurengamma (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0,3114 x 0,3114

  • Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Resolutie

    1920*1080

  • Helderheid (std.)

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000 : 1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5ms (hoog)

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)

    Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H

SIGNAALINGANG/-UITGANG

  • DVI

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja(1.2)

  • HDMI

    Ja (1,4)

  • [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Verticaal

  • DisplayPort uitgang

    Ja

  • Audio-ingang pc

    Ja

  • Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • USB

    USB 3.0 (1 up 4 down,1 voor snelladen)

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    2kan stereo

VOEDING

  • Type

    Ingebouwd

  • Invoer

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Uitgang

    52W

ECO

  • Energieklasse

    F

FREQUENTIE

  • DVI-D (H-frequentie)

    30~83kHz

  • DVI-D (V-frequentie)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (H-frequentie)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-frequentie)

    PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-frequentie)

    30~83kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-frequentie)

    56 ~ 75 Hz

RESOLUTIE(SIGNAALINGANG)

  • DVI-D

    1920 x 1080

  • DisplayPort

    1920 x 1080

  • HDMI

    1920 x 1080

  • DisplayPort uitgang

    Afhankelijk van de resolutie van de aangesloten display

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer

    7

  • Beschrijving toets

    MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER

  • Toetstype

    Tact

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    LED UIT

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Voorkant

OSD

  • Taal (Land)

    Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Chinees, Japans, Koreaans, Oekraïens, Portugees (Brazilië), traditioneel Chinees

  • Aantal talen

    18

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • Beeldmodus

    Ja

  • Verhouding

    Ja

  • Leesmodus

    Ja

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    Ja (1,4)

  • Slot

    Ja

  • Plug-and-play

    Ja

  • Responstijd

    Ja

  • Kleurkalibratie

    Ja

  • Dubbele bediening

    Ja

  • Flikkerveilig

    Ja

  • Off Timer

    Ja

  • Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Superresolutie+

    Ja

  • OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening / gesplitst scherm)

    Ja

  • Voeding opladen

    Ja

KLEUR

  • Voorkant

    Zwart (textuur)

  • Afdekplaat achteraan

    Zwart (textuur)

  • Standaard

    Zwart (textuur)

  • Voet

    Zwart (textuur)

STANDAARD

  • Voet afneembaar

    Ja

  • Zwenkhoek

    Ja (±45º)

  • Hoogtebereik (mm)

    150mm

  • Hoogte omlaag (mm)

    50mm

  • Draaien

    Ja (bidirectioneel, 90º)

AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)

  • Set (met standaard)

    611,5 x 276,1 x 542,9

  • Set (zonder standaard)

    611,5 x 59,0 x 367,5

  • Doos

    690 x 531 x 172

WANDMONTAGE(MM)

  • Afmetingen voor wandmontage

    100 x 100 (wandmontage)

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Set (met standaard, kg)

    7.6

  • Set (zonder standaard, kg)

    4.9

  • Doos (kg)

    9.6

STANDAARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Ja (7,0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Ja

  • TUV-Ergo

    Ja

  • CB

    Ja

  • FCC-B

    Ja

  • CE

    Ja

  • ISO 9241-307

    Ja

  • EPEAT

    Ja (goud,US)

  • Windows

    Win 10

  • ROHS, REACH

    Ja

  • PVC-vrij

    Ja

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Pc-audio

    Ja

  • CD (handleiding / software)

    Yes (handleiding, driver)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

