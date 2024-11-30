We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Zero Client TERA2 V-Serie, boxtype
Alle specificaties
PANEEL
-
TAA-compliant
Ja
-
Grootte van paneel (diagonaal)
Nee
-
Processor
Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip
-
RAM
512 MB
-
Protocol
PCoIP
-
Netwerk
10 / 100 / 1000
-
Kleurdiepte
Nee
-
Pixelpitch (mm)
Nee
-
Beeldverhouding
Nee
-
Resolutie
1.920 x 1.200 (DVI)
INGANG(SIGNAAL)
-
D-Sub
Nee
UITGANG(SIGNAAL)
-
DVI
DVI-D, DVI-I
-
Andere
10/100 /1000
INTERACTIEF
-
USB 2.0
6 (4 aan achterkant, 2 aan zijkant)
INGANG(AUDIO)
-
Mic-in
Ja
UITGANG(AUDIO)
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
IPS
Nee
-
2.0 USB-ingang (6)
Ja
-
UPoE beschikbaar via AUPoE*-adapter
Ja *AUPoE los verkrijgbaar
KAST
-
Kleur
Zwarte textuur
-
Set (met standaard) (BxHxD)
7,5” x 5,7” x 2,8”
-
Setgewicht (met standaard)
1,5 pond
-
Set (zonder standaard) (BxHxD)
7,3” x 5,7” x 1,2”
-
Setgewicht (zonder standaard)
1,5 pond
-
Doos (BxHxD)
10,5” x 7,8” x 6,1”
-
Doosgewicht
2,9 pond
-
Standaard
Verwijderbare voet
-
Standaard VESA-aansluiting
Ja
CERTIFICERINGEN
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Nee
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
RoHS
Ja
LUIDSPREKER
-
Ingebouwde luidspreker
Nee
VOEDING
-
Type
Adapter (19 V DC)
-
Invoer
100 ~ 240V
-
Normaal aan (std.)
6W
-
Energiebesparing/slaapmodus (max)
Nee
-
DC uit (Max)
0,5W
FREQUENTIE
-
H-frequentie (analoog)
Nee
-
V-frequentie (digitaal)
Nee
GARANTIE
-
Garantie
3 jaar beperkte garantie (onderdelen, arbeid, achtergrondverlichting)
UPC
-
19CNV42K-B
7 19192 19183 9
ACCESSOIRES
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
Netsnoer
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
