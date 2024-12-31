We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8" Full HD All-in-One Zero Client
Alle specificaties
PC
-
Processor
TERA2321
-
Systeem geheugen
512MB
-
Opslag
Boot Flash Memory 32MB
-
Ondersteuning externe schermen
Up to 1 display : 1920 x 1080 @60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out)
-
VDI ondersteuning
VMware, Amazon Workspace
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
23.8
-
Grootte (cm)
60.47cm
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Paneeltype
IPS
-
Backlight Technologie
LED
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Helderheid (min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (typ)
250 cd/m²
-
Kleurweergave
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurdiepte
16.7M
-
Kleurdiepte (bit)
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio met DFC
Mega
-
Reactietijd
14ms
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Scherm coating
Anti Glare, 3H
KENMERKEN
-
Eye Comfort Mode
Nee
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Picture Mode
Off, Reader1, Reader2
-
Reader Mode
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
SOFTWARE
-
Centraal bedieningspaneel
Nee
-
Dual Controller
Nee
-
OnScreen Control
Ja (HDMI IN Only)
-
True Color Pro
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
Ja
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie en Hz)
1920 X 1080 60Hz
-
DVI-I
NEE
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Ja (out 1ea)
-
DP versie
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolutie en Hz)
2560 X 1080 30Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
AUX Uit
Ja
-
Mic In
Ja
-
MIC & Headphone uit combinatie
Nee
-
Audio in
NEE
-
USB
6 x USB 2.0 Type-A
-
USB-C
NEE
-
USB-C (DP Version)
Nee
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
Nee
GELUID
-
Luidsprekers
Ja
-
Luidspreker kanaal
2ch
-
Vermogen
3W
ENERGIE
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19V 3.42A
-
Energieverbruik (DC uit)
0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (Typ)
24W (Monitor)/29W (Cloud)
-
Energieverbruik slaapmodus
5.5W
-
Adapter
Externe adapter
ERGONOMIE
-
Randloos ontwerp
Normaal
-
Opzet stappen
Drie-stappen
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Kleur
Mat zwart
-
Aanpasmogelijkheden voet
Kantelen/hoogte/roteren/draaien
-
Kantelen
-5º ~ 35º
-
Draaien
0°~355° (±5°)
-
Roteren
Bi-Direction
-
Hoogste stand
130mm
-
Laagste stand
70mm
-
OneClick voet
Ja
-
Muurbevestiging
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen verpakking
626 x 474 x 194
-
Afmetingen met voet
553.8 x 512.9 x 240
-
Afmetingen zonder voet
553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6
-
Gewicht verpakking
8.25
-
Gewicht met voet
6.0
-
Gewicht zonder voet
3.85
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
Ja
-
Adapter kleur
Black
-
Voedingkabel
Ja
-
Voeding kabel (lengte/kleur)
Black/2.0m
-
Kalibratie rapport
Ja
-
Externe antenne
Interne antenne
-
VESA Beugel
Nee
NETWERK
-
LAN
Nee
-
Wi-Fi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
