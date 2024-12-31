Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

21HK512D-B

21.3" LG 3MP diagnostische Monitor

Alle specificaties

BEELDSCHERM

  • Beeldverhouding

    4:3

  • Helderheid (Typ.)

    1000cd/m²

  • Kleurbereik in bit

    10bit

  • Kleurruimte

    NTSC 72%(Geheel)

  • Contrastverhouding (Typ.)

    1400:1

  • Paneeltype

    IPS

  • Resolutie

    2048 x 1536

  • Reactietijd (GTG)

    30ms (Typ.)

  • grootte (Inch)

    21.3

  • Scherm coating

    Anti-glare, 3H

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178°(Links/Rechts), 178°(Op/Neer)

FUNCTIES

  • Sneltoetsen

    Nee

  • Helderheidstabilisatie

    Ja

  • Automatische helderheidsensor

    Ja

  • Aanwezigheid sensor

    Ja

  • Zwartstabilisatie

    Nee

  • Hardware kalibratie

    Ja (PerfectLum) Met ingebouwde sensor aan de voorkant

  • DICOM gecertificeerd

    Ja

  • kleurtemparatuur

    6500K/7500K/9300K

  • Flicker Safe

    Nee

  • HDR 10

    Nee

  • HDR Effect

    Nee

  • PBP

    NEE

  • PIP

    Nee

  • Multi-resolutie modus

    Nee

  • Pathologie modus

    Nee

  • Leesmodus

    Nee

  • Rotatie en spiegeling modus

    Nee

  • Focus Modus

    Nee

  • Light Box Modus

    Nee

  • Slimme energieverbruik

    Nee

  • Super Resolution+

    Nee

APPLICATIES

  • Dual Controller

    Nee

  • Qubyx

    Ja

  • True Color Pro

    Nee

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • SDI

    Nee

  • D-Sub

    NEE

  • DisplayPort

    JA (1ea)

  • DVI

    Ja (1ea)

  • HDMI

    Nee

  • Composite

    Nee

  • S-Video

    Nee

  • Component

    Nee

  • RS-232

    NEE

  • USB Downstream

    Ja (2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream

    Ja (1ea/ver2.0)

VERBRUIK

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    24V, 4.17A

  • Energieverbruik (DC uit)

    Minder dan 6.5W

  • Energieverbruik (Max.)

    100W

  • Type adapter

    Ingebouwde adapter

MECHANISCHE EIGENSCHAPPEN

  • Randloos design

    Normaal

  • Aanpasmogelijkheden voet

    Kantelen/hoogte/draaien/roteren

  • Hoogte bereik

    Geen voet

  • Meganisch schakelaar

    Ja

  • OneClick Stand

    Nee

  • Roteerbaar

    Ja (±90°)

  • Draaien

    Ja (±45°)

  • Kantelen

    Ja (-5~25˚)

  • Muurbevestiging

    100 x 100 mm

AFMETINGEN

  • Afmetingen verpakking (B x L x H)

    502 x 701 x 348 mm

  • Afmetingen met voet (B x L x H)

    377 x 606 x 248.2 mm

  • Afmetingen zonder voet (B x L x H)

    377 x 473 x 89.6 mm

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    180/396/396
    Air 12set/Pallet

  • Gewicht in verpakking

    12.8kg (28.2lb)

  • Gewicht met voet

    9.8kg (21.6lb)

  • Gewicht zonder voet

    7kg (15.4lb)

MEDISCHE STANDAARDEN

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    Ja

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    Ja

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    Ja

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    Ja

  • cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 Nee. 60601-1)

    Ja

  • FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

    Ja

  • FDA

    510(k) (Class II)

  • ISO13485

    Ja

  • GMP

    Ja

  • KGMP

    Ja

  • KC

    Nee

  • RoHS

    Ja

  • REACH

    Ja

  • WEEE

    Ja

  • MFDS

    Ja

  • IP (Front/Except for front)

    Nee

  • Vandal-proof

    Nee

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    Nee

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Ja

  • D-Sub

    Nee

  • DVI-D

    Ja

  • Display Port

    JA

  • HDMI

    NEE

  • Power Cord

    Ja

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Nee

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

