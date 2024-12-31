We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.3" LG 3MP diagnostische Monitor
Alle specificaties
BEELDSCHERM
-
Beeldverhouding
4:3
-
Helderheid (Typ.)
1000cd/m²
-
Kleurbereik in bit
10bit
-
Kleurruimte
NTSC 72%(Geheel)
-
Contrastverhouding (Typ.)
1400:1
-
Paneeltype
IPS
-
Resolutie
2048 x 1536
-
Reactietijd (GTG)
30ms (Typ.)
-
grootte (Inch)
21.3
-
Scherm coating
Anti-glare, 3H
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178°(Links/Rechts), 178°(Op/Neer)
FUNCTIES
-
Sneltoetsen
Nee
-
Helderheidstabilisatie
Ja
-
Automatische helderheidsensor
Ja
-
Aanwezigheid sensor
Ja
-
Zwartstabilisatie
Nee
-
Hardware kalibratie
Ja (PerfectLum) Met ingebouwde sensor aan de voorkant
-
DICOM gecertificeerd
Ja
-
kleurtemparatuur
6500K/7500K/9300K
-
Flicker Safe
Nee
-
HDR 10
Nee
-
HDR Effect
Nee
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
Nee
-
Multi-resolutie modus
Nee
-
Pathologie modus
Nee
-
Leesmodus
Nee
-
Rotatie en spiegeling modus
Nee
-
Focus Modus
Nee
-
Light Box Modus
Nee
-
Slimme energieverbruik
Nee
-
Super Resolution+
Nee
APPLICATIES
-
Dual Controller
Nee
-
Qubyx
Ja
-
True Color Pro
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
SDI
Nee
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DisplayPort
JA (1ea)
-
DVI
Ja (1ea)
-
HDMI
Nee
-
Composite
Nee
-
S-Video
Nee
-
Component
Nee
-
RS-232
NEE
-
USB Downstream
Ja (2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream
Ja (1ea/ver2.0)
VERBRUIK
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
24V, 4.17A
-
Energieverbruik (DC uit)
Minder dan 6.5W
-
Energieverbruik (Max.)
100W
-
Type adapter
Ingebouwde adapter
MECHANISCHE EIGENSCHAPPEN
-
Randloos design
Normaal
-
Aanpasmogelijkheden voet
Kantelen/hoogte/draaien/roteren
-
Hoogte bereik
Geen voet
-
Meganisch schakelaar
Ja
-
OneClick Stand
Nee
-
Roteerbaar
Ja (±90°)
-
Draaien
Ja (±45°)
-
Kantelen
Ja (-5~25˚)
-
Muurbevestiging
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen verpakking (B x L x H)
502 x 701 x 348 mm
-
Afmetingen met voet (B x L x H)
377 x 606 x 248.2 mm
-
Afmetingen zonder voet (B x L x H)
377 x 473 x 89.6 mm
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
180/396/396
Air 12set/Pallet
-
Gewicht in verpakking
12.8kg (28.2lb)
-
Gewicht met voet
9.8kg (21.6lb)
-
Gewicht zonder voet
7kg (15.4lb)
MEDISCHE STANDAARDEN
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
Ja
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
Ja
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
Ja
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
Ja
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 Nee. 60601-1)
Ja
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
Ja
-
FDA
510(k) (Class II)
-
ISO13485
Ja
-
GMP
Ja
-
KGMP
Ja
-
KC
Nee
-
RoHS
Ja
-
REACH
Ja
-
WEEE
Ja
-
MFDS
Ja
-
IP (Front/Except for front)
Nee
-
Vandal-proof
Nee
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
Nee
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Ja
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Ja
-
Display Port
JA
-
HDMI
NEE
-
Power Cord
Ja
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
