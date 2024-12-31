About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS UHD Signage

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Wsparcie

Zasoby

webOS UHD Signage

50UL3J-B

webOS UHD Signage

(6)

LG webOS UHD Signage

W pomieszczeniu odbywa się spotkanie pięciu osób. Na ścianie wisi ekran z serii UL3J. Po drugiej stronie sali, na ścianie po lewej stronie za oknem znajduje się jeszcze jeden ekran UL3J.

* Wszystkie grafiki na tej stronie mają wyłącznie charakter poglądowy.

Platforma webOS umożliwia łatwe wykonywanie kilku zadań jednocześnie.

Doskonała jakość obrazu w rozdzielczości Ultra HD

Ekran o rozdzielczości UHD zapewnia niezwykle żywe i realistyczne kolory oraz pozwala dostrzec każdy szczegół. Ponadto matryca IPS charakteryzuje się szerokim kątem widzenia oraz zapewnia wyraźny obraz.

Grubość ramki wynosi 6,9 mm na 18,4 mm, a głębokość to 57,5 mm.

Wyrafinowany smukły wygląd

Urządzenia z tej serii mają cienką ramkę*, dzięki czemu wymagają mniej miejsca na instalację. Ponadto zapewnia to lepsze wrażenia wizualne oraz nadaje wyrafinowany styl, który podnosi atrakcyjność wnętrza, w którym zainstalowano urządzenie.

* W porównaniu do ekranów z serii LG UL3G

Platforma webOS umożliwia łatwe wykonywanie kilku zadań jednocześnie.

Wysoka wydajność i system webOS 6.0

Ekrany z serii UL3J działają pod kontrolą systemu LG webOS 6.0, ulepszonego w SoC* i module internetowym, który umożliwia płynne wykonywanie kilku zadań jednocześnie. Inteligentna platforma signage LG webOS z intuicyjnym GUI** umożliwia wygodną pracę.

'* SoC: System On Chip
** GUI: graficzny interfejs użytkownika

Różne czujniki zewnętrzne i ekran można połączyć przez złącze USB, co daje możliwość łatwej rozbudowy funkcjonalności.

Różne czujniki

Inteligentna platforma LG webOS umożliwia rozbudowę funkcjonalności przez podłączenie dodatkowych czujników zewnętrznych**, takich jak GPIO, NFC/RFID, czujniki temperatury itp. przez interfejs USB.

* Np. pokazywanie klientom sklepu różnych materiałów promocyjnych w zależności od pogody
** Zewnętrzne czujniki należy kupić osobno i przetestować pod kątem zgodności z platformą webOS.

Promota – praktyczne narzędzie LG do zarządzania reklamami

Za pomocą aplikacji LG Promota*, którą można pobrać na urządzenie mobilne, bez trudu stworzysz własne materiały promocyjne. Stworzysz internetowy profil swojej firmy zawierający obrazy i tekst oraz przekażesz klientom różne informacje, np. na temat aktualnych wydarzeń, sezonowych zmian w menu, promocji itp. Dodatkowo możesz skorzystać z zalecanych i łatwych w użyciu branżowych szablonów.

Właściciel lokalu może tworzyć menu na tablicy za pomocą swojego telefonu komórkowego.

* Aplikację LG Promota można pobrać ze sklepu App Store i Google Play. (Niedostępna na terenie Europy/WNP)

LG One:Quick Share – bezprzewodowa technologia udostępniania ekranu

LG One:Quick Share to bezprzewodowe rozwiązanie udostępniania ekranu dostępne w ekranach z serii UL3J, przez moduł USB oraz aplikację. Obraz z komputera można przesłać na ekran za pomocą przycisku na dongle'u USB i wbudowanego modułu Wi-Fi*. Dodatkowo istnieje możliwość zmiany podstawowych ustawień (głośności, trybu obrazu, automatycznej regulacji jasności itd.) połączonego ekranu bez użycia pilota. Natomiast tryb spotkania biurowego (Office Meeting Mode**) umożliwia wyświetlenie porządku dziennego przed rozpoczęciem zebrania.

Składa się z trzech obrazów przedstawiających trzyetapową instrukcję instalacji dongle'a USB LG One:Quick Share i udostępniania ekranu. Na pierwszej ilustracji pokazano dongle'a USB i ekran LG signage. Na drugiej widać osobę trzymającą dongle'a USB i próbującą go podłączyć do komputera. Na ostatnim obrazie widać odbywające się zebranie. Do laptopa podłączono dongle'a USB, za pomocą której udostępniono obraz na ekranie UL3J wiszącym na ścianie.

'* Należy skonfigurować programowy punkt dostępowy w menu Sieć urządzenia.
** Tryb spotkania biurowego można włączyć w menu EZ Setting ekranu Signage.
*** Dongle'a LG One:Quick Share należy kupić osobno.

Platforma webOS umożliwia łatwe wykonywanie kilku zadań jednocześnie.

Zdalny monitoring i kontrola

To sieciowe rozwiązanie do monitorowania jest praktyczne i łatwe w obsłudze. Daje ono użytkownikowi pełen dostęp zarówno do bieżących, jak i starych danych z każdego miejsca za pomocą telefonu i komputera podłączonych do sieci. Umożliwia użytkownikowi monitorowanie jednostki, regulowanie parametrów oraz zdalne sterowanie w czasie rzeczywistym.

Jest jeden w salach zebrań z ekranem signage i jeden od systemu sterowania AV, który umożliwia sterowanie ekranem UL3J.

Zgodność z systemem sterowania AV

Urządzenia z serii UL3J obsługują technologię Crestron ConnectedⓇ*, dzięki czemu odznaczają się wysokim stopniem zgodności z profesjonalnymi urządzeniami audio-wideo, co pozwala na doskonałą integrację i automatyzację sterowania** oraz usprawnia zarządzanie.

* Aby uzyskać zgodność z technologią Crestron Connected®, należy dokonać wstępnej konfiguracji ekranu.
** Sterowanie przez sieć

Łatwa konfiguracja menu
do potrzeb różnych branży

Ekrany z serii UL3J dla wygody użytkownika grupują często używane menu* wg branży.

Najczęściej używane menu są podzielone na kategorie. Po lewej stronie znajdują się sektory: korporacyjny, rządowy i handlowy, a po prawej – sala zebrań.

* Gotowe ustawienia dla sektorów: korporacyjny, rządowy, handlowy, sala zebrań

Platforma webOS umożliwia łatwe wykonywanie kilku zadań jednocześnie.

Łatwa dystrybucja treści i aktualizacja oprogramowania

Ekrany z serii UL3J posiadają moduł Wi-Fi, który ułatwia bezprzewodowe przesyłanie treści i aktualizację oprogramowania układowego w obrębie sieci.

Pracownik firmy LG zdalnie monitoruje ekran z serii UL3J zainstalowany gdzieś indziej.

Bezprzewodowy punkt dostępu

Urządzenia z serii UL3J działają jak wirtualny router, który może być bezprzewodowym punktem dostępu dla urządzeń mobilnych.

Platforma webOS umożliwia łatwe wykonywanie kilku zadań jednocześnie.

Wbudowany głośnik

Treść jest wzbogacana o dźwięk z wbudowanych głośników, dzięki czemu nie ma potrzeby dokupywania ani instalowania głośników zewnętrznych.

Pracownik firmy LG zdalnie monitoruje ekran z serii UL3J zainstalowany gdzieś indziej.

Usługa LG ConnectedCare w czasie rzeczywistym

Dzięki opcjonalnej chmurowej usłudze LG ConnectedCare* serwisowanie staje się prostsze i szybsze. Umożliwia ona zdalną diagnostykę i sterowanie ekranem bezpośrednio u klienta oraz pozwala stabilnie działać jego firmie.

* Dostępność usługi „LG ConnectedCare” różni się w zależności od regionu i należy ją wykupić oddzielnie.
Dlatego szczegółowych informacji należy zasięgnąć u miejscowego przedstawiciela LG.

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PANEL

  • Rozmiar ekranu (cale)

    50

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Typ podświetlenia

    Bezpośrednio

  • Proporcje obrazu

    16:9

  • Rozdzielczość natywna

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania

    60Hz

  • Jasność

    400nit (Typ.)

  • Współczynnik kontrastu

    1,200:1

  • Dynamiczny wsp. kontrastu CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama kolorów

    DCI 80%

  • Kąt widzenia (pion x poziom)

    178º x 178º

  • Głębia kolorów (liczba kolorów)

    1,07 miliarda kolorów

  • Czas reakcji

    12ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Żywotność

    30 000 godzin (min.)

  • Czas pracy (godzin/dni)

    16/7

  • Pion / Poziom

    TAK / TAK

  • Przezroczystość

    ND

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    ND

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wejście HDMI

    TAK (3 szt.)

  • Wejście HDMI (HDCP Wer.)

    2.2/1.4

  • Wejście DP

    NIE

  • Wejście DVI-D

    NIE

  • Wejście RGB

    NIE

  • Wejście Audio

    NIE

  • Wejście RS232C

    TAK

  • Wejście RJ45 (LAN)

    TAK (1 szt.)

  • Wejście IR

    NIE

  • Wejście USB

    USB2.0 typu A (2 szt.)

  • Wyjście HDMI

    NIE

  • Wyjście DP

    NIE

  • Wyjście Audio

    TAK

  • Touch USB

    NIE

  • Wyjście dla głośnika zewnętrznego

    NIE

  • Wyjście RS232C

    TAK

  • Wyjście RJ45 (LAN)

    NIE

  • Wyjście IR

    NIE

  • Daisy Chain

    NIE

SPECYFIKACJA MECHANICZNA

  • Kolor ramki

    Ashed Blue

  • Szerokość ramki

    Off : 7.3/7.3/7.3/18.4mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

  • Waga (ekran)

    11.7Kg

  • Waga (ekran + podstawa)

    ND

  • Waga z opakowaniem

    14.4Kg

  • Wymiary monitora (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1mm

  • Wymiary monitora z podstawą (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    ND

  • Wymiary kartonu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    1215 x 775 x 152mm

  • Uchwyt

    NIE

  • Standard mocowania VESA

    Wymiary: 200 x 200 mm

FUNKCJE - SPRZĘT

  • Pamięć wewnętrzna (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (wbudowany)

    TAK

  • Czujnik temperatury

    TAK

  • Automatyczny czujnik jasności

    TAK

  • Czujnik pikseli

    NIE

  • Czujnik zbliżeniowy

    NIE

  • Czujnik prądu

    NIE

  • Czujnik BLU

    NIE

  • Czujnik wilgotności

    NIE

  • Czujnik przyspieszenia (żyroskop)

    NIE

  • Wskaźnik zasilania

    NIE

  • Klawiatura lokalna

    TAK

  • WENTYLATOR (wbudowany)

    NIE

FUNKCJE - OPROGRAMOWANIE

  • Wersja systemu operacyjnego (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Planowanie zawartości lokalnej

    TAK

  • Group Manager

    TAK

  • USB Plug & Play

    TAK

  • Fail over

    TAK

  • Logo przy uruchamianiu

    TAK

  • Obraz przy braku sygnału

    TAK

  • Synchronizacja RS232C

    TAK

  • Synchronizacja sieci lokalnej

    TAK

  • Backlight Sync

    NIE

  • PIP

    NIE

  • PBP

    NIE

  • Udostępnianie ekranu

    TAK

  • Znacznik wideo

    TAK (4 tagi wideo)

  • Odtwarzaj za pomocą adresu URL

    TAK

  • Obrót ekranu

    TAK

  • Obrót zewnętrznego wejścia

    TAK

  • Odtwarzanie bez przerw

    TAK

  • Ustawienie trybu kafelków

    TAK

  • Ustawianie klonowania danych

    TAK

  • SNMP

    TAK

  • ISM Method

    TAK

  • Auto Set ID

    TAK

  • Status Mailing

    TAK

  • Control Manager

    TAK

  • Certyfikacja Cisco

    TAK

  • Crestron Connected

    TAK

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii

    TAK

  • Tryb PM

    TAK

  • Wake on LAN

    TAK

  • Network Ready

    TAK

  • Beacon

    TAK

  • HDMI-CEC

    TAK

  • Ustawienia serwera SI

    TAK

  • webRTC

    TAK

  • Pro:Idiom

    TAK

  • Kompensacja jasności

    NIE

  • Ustawienie W/B według skali szarości

    NIE

  • Odwrócenie skanowania

    NIE

WARUNKI ŚRODOWISKOWE

  • Temperatura pracy

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

  • Wilgotność pracy

    10 % to 80 %

ZASILANIE

  • Zasilacz

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Rodzaj zasilania

    Wbudowane zasilanie

POBÓR MOCY

  • typ.

    105W

  • maks.

    150W

  • BTU (brytyjska jednostka termiczna)

    358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii (70%)

    66W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Wyłączanie zasilania

    0.5W

DŹWIĘK

  • Głośnik (wbudowany)

    TAK (10W x 2)

CERTYFIKATY

  • Bezpieczeństwo

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (tylko Stany Zjednoczone)

    NIE

KOMPATYBILNOŚĆ OPS

  • Kompatybilny z typem OPS

    NIE

  • Wbudowany zasilacz OPS

    NIE

KOMPATYBILNOŚĆ OPROGRAMOWANIA

  • SuperSign CMS

    TAK

  • SuperSign Control+

    TAK

  • SuperSign WB

    TAK

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NIE

  • Promota

    TAK (niedostępne dla UE/WNP)

  • Mobile CMS

    NIE

  • Connected Care

    TAK

JĘZYK

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

AKCESORIA

  • Podstawowy

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

  • Opcjonalny

    NIE

FUNKCJE SPECJALNE

  • Kompatybilność z nakładką dotykową

    ND

  • Inteligentna kalibracja

    ND

  • Pochylenie (przodem do góry)

    ND

  • Przechylenie (przodem do dołu)

    ND

  • Stopień ochrony IP

    ND

  • Powłoka ochronna (płyta zasilająca)

    TAK

  • Ochrona zasilania

    ND

  • Bezpośrednie światło słoneczne

    ND

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.