webOS UHD Signage

Doskonała jakość
obrazu w
rozdzielczości Ultra
HD
Ekran o rozdzielczości UHD zapewnia niezwykle żywe i realistyczne kolory oraz pozwala dostrzec każdy szczegół. Ponadto matryca IPS charakteryzuje się szerokim kątem widzenia oraz zapewnia wyraźny obraz.