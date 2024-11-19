Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
a black basic image

Cloud Gaming
na telewizorach LG

Telewizory LG gotowe na Cloud Gaming! Możesz grać w ulubione tytuły bezpośrednio na telewizorze. Wystarczy kontroler i dostęp do GeForce NOW.

GeForce NOW

Połączenie usługi GeForce NOW i telewizora LG OLED zapewni wciągającą rozgrywkę w najlepszym wydaniu. Samoświecące piksele telewizora LG OLED zapewniają najżywszą jakość kolorów i głęboką czerń, dzięki czemu środowisko i postacie w grach są jeszcze bardziej realistyczne. Telewizory LG zapewniają również ultraszybki czas reakcji wynoszący 1 milisekundę i bardzo niskie opóźnienie sygnału wejściowego, co zapewnia płynniejszy obraz, lepszą kontrolę i kluczową przewagę nad konkurencją.

Sprawdź szczegóły

Graj bezpośrednio na telewizorze!
Bez konsoli, bez plątaniny kabli
i w najwyższej jakości.

Zainstaluj aplikację*, podłącz kontroler do telewizora LG i ...graj**!

Kompatybilne kontrolery

*Korzystanie z aplikacji może wymagać dodatkowej płatności - szczegóły i regulamin na stronach internetowych Dostawcy.
**GeForce NOW jest dostępne na telewizorach z WebOS 6.0.
Wszystkie telewizory wyprodukowane w roku 2021 i 2022 obsługują GeForce NOW.
Kontroler można podłączyć bezprzewodowo przez Bluetooth do telewizorów z WebOS 6.0 i produkowanych od roku 2021

LG OLED gaming

Telewizory LG OLED charakteryzują się niezwykle niskim input lagiem i niewiarygodnie krótkim czasem reakcji, który wynosi 1 ms. Dzięki temu każdy Twój ruch w grze jest błyskawicznie odzwierciedlany na ekranie, co daje Ci przewagę nad przeciwnikami i zwiększa Twoje szanse na wygraną.

Sprawdź szczegóły

LG QNED gaming

Telewizory LG QNED MiniLED łączą miniaturowe diody LED z technologiami Quantum Dot i NanoCell w innowacyjnym ekranie najwyższej klasy. Takie przełomowe połączenie technologii pozwala uzyskać obraz o nieprawdopodobnie wysokiej jakości, odznaczający się głębszą czernią i jeszcze żywszymi kolorami. Bardziej wciągające wrażenia w każdym calu.

Sprawdź szczegóły

LG NanoCell gaming

Telewizor z milionem punktów doświadczenia. Telewizor LG NanoCell ma wszystkie technologie niezbędne do tego, aby zapewnić Ci maksimum wrażeń podczas gry.

Sprawdź szczegóły

lgepl-cloudgam2-oled

Telewizory LG OLED>

lgepl-cloudgam2-qned

Telewizory LG QNED MiniLED>

lgepl-cloudgam2-nanocell

Telewizory LG NanoCell>

lgepl-cloudgam2-uhd

Telewizory LG 4K UHD>

Aktualne promocje

Sprawdź, czy wybrany przez Ciebie telewizor LG jest objęty dodatkowymi promocjami.

 

