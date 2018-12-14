Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Life's Good

A photo of lg signature air purifier with art installation at berlin ifa 2017

Wskazówki

Życie w wersji supernowoczesnej

Life’s good in Berlin! Zobacz najpiękniejsze zakątki Berlina uchwycone smartfonem LG V30.

A snap-shot of two people enjoying a walk at Brandenburg Tor from the life is good video taken by lg v30

Wskazówki

Life’s Good, kiedy jesteś w Berlinie

Life is Good kiedy jesteś w Berlinie. Nagranie video z wyprawy do najpiękniejszych zakątków Berlina wykonane w całości LG V30

An image of presenting new LG Airstar; a robot cleaner for airports at Berlin IFA 2017.

Nowości

Witajcie w przyszłości! Witajcie na IFA 2017!

IFA to najważniejsze targi elektroniki rozrywkowej w Europie. LG zaprezentuje podczas nich swoje wiodące technologie i innowacyjne produkty.

An image of Berlin sunset view from the bridge at ifa berlin 2017 taken by lg v30.

Wskazówki

Life is Good kiedy sceny filmu można oglądać w otoczeniu świetnej scenerii

Life is Good kiedy sceny filmu można oglądać w otoczeniu świetnej scenerii. Poczuj klimat sali kinowej we własnym salonie dzięki LG OLED z technologią Dolby Atmos.

A photography of lg v30 unveiling event in berlin IFA 2017

Nowości

LG V30: Premiera rewolucyjnego smartfona

Nowy LGV30 łączy najlepsze na rynku technologie wyświetlacza, kamery i audio. Już jest! Smartfon „nie z tego świata”.

A front view image of IFA at Messe in Berlin, Germany.

Nowości

Odkryj IFA: najważniejszą europejską wystawę elektroniki użytkowej.

Zastanawiasz się czasem jak wygląda wystawa elektroniki użytkowej? Mamy dla Ciebie informacje o jednej z najlepszych w Europie!

Podstawy

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

tv.png

TV

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź