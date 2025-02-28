Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Wyjątkowo inteligentny dom

Skup się bardziej na swoim życiu. Rozwiązania LG AI Home służą temu, by w Twoim domu mieszkało się jeszcze wygodniej. LG Affectionate Intelligence troszczy się o wszystkich domowników, odejmując im zmartwień i pozwalając żyć bardziej autentycznie, bardziej po ludzku.

Kobieta leży na boku, śpiąc w łóżku, a świecące urządzenie LG AI wita ją słowami „Dzień dobry.” Pies przechodzi obok ekranu LG StanbyMe, na którym wyświetlają się słowa „Dzień dobry.” Kobieta przesuwa matową szklaną drzwi i wchodzi. W pralni chłopak wkłada pranie do pralki LG. Mężczyzna i kobieta leżą spleceni na sofie w salonie. Na ekranie telewizora leci mecz piłkarski. Kobieta i mężczyzna obejmują się radośnie podczas rozmowy. Światła i telewizor są włączone, a potem automatycznie wyłączają się jeden po drugim. Robot odkurzający LG zaczyna poruszać się po podłodze.

Affectionate Intelligence

Co nadaje domowi ludzkiego rysu?
Jak wnętrze wyraża twój styl?
Jak otoczenie pomaga ci się zrelaksować?
Jak przestrzeń wypełniają miłe wspomnienia?

Inteligentne urządzenia z LG Affectionate Intelligence uczą się i analizują fizyczne oraz emocjonalne wzorce, którymi podążasz. Dzięki temu poczujesz, że naprawde nie ma jak w domu.

Przycisk AI na pilocie LG AI Magic Remote jest podświetlony, a powyżej widnieją funkcje AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard i AI Sound Wizard.

LG OLED

Nowa era telewizorów LG AI

Twoje doświadczenie będzie kompletne dzięki pilotowi Magic ze specjalnym przyciskiem AI. Doświadcz telewizora LG AI, który cię rozpozna, dostosuje się do ciebie i o ciebie zadba. Twoje jedyne zadanie to zrelaksować i cieszyć tym, co widzisz.

*Sprzedawane produkty mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju.

Poznaj kluczowe funkcje

pauza

LG WashTower

Żeby było lżej

Dzięki LG AI możesz włożyć pranie, a potem o nim zapomnieć. Technologia AI DD™ wykrywa rozmiar ładunku i rodzaj tkaniny, aby zoptymalizować każdy cykl prania za naciśnięciem przycisku.

*Sprzedawane produkty mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju.

Poznaj kluczowe funkcje

Furniture is placed in a space illuminated by red lighting, with an Xboom on the table in the center, scanning the surrounding space.

LG xboom

Wypełnij swoją przestrzeń dźwiękiem i światłem, optymalizowanym przez LG AI.

Dźwięk i styl łączą się, aby dostarczyć potężne brzmienie przez całą dobę.

*Sprzedawane produkty mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju.

Poznaj kluczowe funkcje

pauza

LG CordZero™

Pomoc domowa

Wielofunkcyjny robot odkurzający LG CordZero™—Twoje kompleksowe rozwiązanie do sprzątania. Sprząta każdy zakątek Twojego domu i dodatkowo sam czyści mop, zwalniając cię od codziennych obowiązków.

*Sprzedawane produkty mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju.

Poznaj kluczowe funkcje

pauza

LG StanbyME

Różnorodność oglądania

Piękny, funkcjonalny i elastyczny—LG StanbyME, bezprzewodowy inteligentny ekran dotykowy, pozwala ci oglądać tak jak chcesz, w dowolnym miejscu, zarówno w pracy, jak i podczas relaksu.

*Sprzedawane produkty mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju.

Wszystkie inteligentne urządzenia LG.
Jedna platforma.

Twoje domowe urządzenia stać na więcej. LG ThinQ ON słucha Twoich poleceń i analizuje otoczenie, aby stale dostarczać doświadczenie Life’s Good.

Na stole znajdują się notatnik i głośnik xboom, a w centrum ThinQ On.
Na stole znajdują się klawiatura, słuchawki, notes i głośnik xboom, a w centrum ThinQ On.

"Cześć, LG"

LG AI Asystent głosowy

Mniej ekranów dotykowych, więcej rozmowy. Kontroluj i zarządzaj swoimi urządzeniami tylko za pomocą głosu.
Zadaj dowolne pytanie. Otrzymuj konwersacyjną pomoc i pytaj o to, czego potrzebujesz.
Stwórz nastrój. Zamień swoje urządzenia LG w inteligentny głośnik, który odtwarza Twoją ulubioną muzykę w całym domu.

*Funkcja obsługi głosowej może się różnić w zależności od modelu.
ThinQ On zostanie wprowadzony głównie w Korei.

Inteligentniejszy, bardziej zaawansowany dom z LG AI

Połącz się. Zsynchronizuj urządzenia w całym domu, aby bezproblemowo wykonywać wiele zadań jednocześnie.
Inteligentne czujniki. Wykrywając temperaturę, wilgotność, jakość powietrza i obecność, urządzenia LG intuicyjnie optymalizują działanie zgodnie z Twoimi preferencjami.
Żyj lepiej. LG AI stale ulepsza Twoje urządzenia dzięki nowym aktualizacjom i funkcjom, aby zoptymalizować komfort użytkowania.

*Dostępność wsparcia może się różnić w zależności od specyfikacji produktu.
ThinQ ON zostanie wprowadzony głównie w Korei.

Wszystkie obrazy są symulowane do celów ilustracyjnych.

Dostępność funkcji

  • LG OLED

    AI magic remote

    • "*Projekt, dostępność i funkcje pilota AI Magic Remote mogą się różnić w zależności od regionu i obsługiwanego języka, nawet dla tego samego modelu.
    • *Do użytkowania wymagane jest połączenie z internetem.
    • *Rozpoznawanie głosu AI jest dostępne tylko w krajach obsługujących NLP w ich rodzimym języku."

    AI Voice ID

    • *Treści mogą być ograniczone lub niedostępne w zależności od regionu i łączności sieciowej.
    • *Obsługa Voice ID może się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju oraz jest dostępna w telewizorach OLED, QNED, NanoCell i UHD wydanych od 2024 roku.
    • *Voice ID jest dostępne dla aplikacji LG, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Muzyka, Gry i PPW.

    AI Wyszukiwanie

    • *AI Wyszukiwanie jest dostępne w telewizorach OLED, QNED, NanoCell i UHD wydanych od 2024 roku.
    • *USA i Korea używają modelu LLM.

    AI Chatbot

    • *Wymagane połączenie z internetem.
    • *AI Chatbot jest dostępny w krajach obsługujących NLP w ich rodzimym języku.
    • *Można połączyć AI Chatbot z obsługą klienta i kontaktami mobilnymi.

    AI Concierge

    • *Obsługiwane menu i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju.
    • *Menu wyświetlane mogą się różnić w zależności od wersji.
    • *Rekomendacje słów kluczowych różnią się w zależności od aplikacji i pory dnia.

  • LG WashTower

    • *Przetestowane przez Intertek w listopadzie 2023 roku. W porównaniu do cyklu bawełnianego, cykl AI Wash wykazał poprawę pielęgnacji tkanin oraz zmniejszenie zużycia energii przy 3-kilogramowym ładunku miękkich tkanin (mieszane koszule, bluzki, funkcjonalne T-shirty, spódnice z szyfonu, krótkie spodenki z poliestru itp.) (F4X7VYP15). Wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od wagi i rodzaju tkanin w praniu oraz innych czynników. Czujnik AI jest aktywowany, gdy ładunek wynosi mniej niż 3 kg. Czujnik AI nie jest aktywowany, gdy wybrana jest opcja pary. AI Wash powinien być używany wyłącznie do podobnych rodzajów tkanin [nie wszystkie tkaniny są wykrywane] i z odpowiednim detergentem.

  • LG xboom

    Kalibracja AI

    • *Film jest przeznaczony do celów demonstracyjnych.

  • LG StanbyME

    • *Wysokość: 1,265 mm~1,065 mm w zależności od orientacji ekranu poziomego.
    • *Obrót: Łącznie 180˚ (zgodnie z ruchem wskazówek zegara 90˚, przeciwnie do ruchu wskazówek zegara 90˚) / Obrót: Łącznie 130˚ (w lewo 65˚, w prawo 65˚) / Nachylenie: Do przodu 25˚, do tyłu 25˚.
    • *Tryb pionowy ekranu może nie być obsługiwany przez wszystkie aplikacje.
    • *Tryb pionowy ekranu może działać inaczej w zależności od używanej aplikacji.
    • *StanbyME musi być podłączony do sieci bezprzewodowej, aby obsługiwać usługi strumieniowe.
    • *StanbyME obsługuje platformę webOS (nie obsługuje Google Play Store ani Apple Store).
    • *Funkcjonalność ekranu dotykowego zależy od aplikacji i może nie być obsługiwana przez wszystkie aplikacje.
    • *Aplikacje, które nie mogą być obsługiwane dotykiem, można kontrolować za pomocą dołączonego pilota.
    • *Dołączony pilot działa tylko z produktami StanbyME.
    • *Funkcjonalność NFC działa po załadowaniu aplikacji ThinQ na urządzenie mobilne i po połączeniu urządzenia z StanbyME przez Wi-Fi (wsparcie może się różnić w zależności od urządzenia mobilnego).
    • *Udostępnianie ekranu urządzenia mobilnego (mirroring) jest dostępne tylko na urządzeniach z Androidem (iOS i macOS nie są obsługiwane).
    • *Warunki połączenia mogą różnić się w zależności od środowiska sieciowego użytkownika.
    • *W zależności od specyfikacji i producenta urządzenia mobilnego, metody udostępniania ekranu (mirroring) oraz jakość obrazu mogą się różnić.