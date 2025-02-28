Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Za kulisami biura

Z LG Affectionate Intelligence pracujesz mądrzej, a nie ciężej. Produktywność, wydajność, klarowność: pracuj jeszcze lepiej w swoim miejscu pracy, gdzie LG AI jest gotowe, by cię wspierać.

Mężczyzna trzymający smycz dla psa idzie do biura. Inny mężczyzna marszczy nos i dotyka go, wyraźnie reagując na nieprzyjemny zapach. Za psem pojawia się oczyszczacz powietrza LG Puricare. Mężczyzna gestykuluje w niezadowoleniu, a w oczyszczaczu zapala się czerwona lampka.

Affectionate Intelligence

Dobra praca zaczyna się od dobrego biura, rozumianego jako coś więcej niż meble i dekoracje. Inteligentne rozwiązania biurowe LG AI optymalizują oświetlenie, dźwięk i jakość powietrza, tworząc środowisko, w którym możesz pracować najlepiej.

pauza

LG PuriCare AeroBooster

Świeżo i wygodnie

LG PuriCare AeroBooster zwiększa wygodę dzięki zaawansowanym funkcjom przyjaznym użytkownikowi, dostosowanym do twoich potrzeb. Ultrasmukły design idealnie pasuje do mniejszych przestrzeni i wzbogaca każde pomieszczenie jako element designu.

*Produkty sprzedawane mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju.

Poznaj kluczowe funkcje

pauza

LG gram

Moc hybrydowego AI

Offline czy online? Laptop LG gram z Hybrid AI jest zawsze gotowy, by dostarczyć ci najlepsze rozwiązania w obu światach. Offline, gram AI pozwala bezpiecznie wyszukiwać i podsumowywać twoje pliki osobiste natychmiast. Online, gram chat Cloud, wspierany przez GPT-4o, podnosi twoją produktywność na wyższy poziom.

*Produkty sprzedawane mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju.

Poznaj kluczowe funkcje

pauza

LG Round Cassette

Cisza i moc

Stylowo zaprojektowany LG Round Cassette dociera niemal wszędzie z podmuchem powietrza. Działa cicho, nawet 39 dB(A), czyli mniej niż poziom hałasu w bibliotece, więc możesz cieszyć się luksusem ciszy.

*Poziom hałasu mierzony przy przepływie powietrza 14,5 kW.
*Produkty sprzedawane mogą różnić się w zależności od kraju.

Poznaj kluczowe funkcje

*Wszystkie obrazy są symulowane w celach ilustracyjnych.

*Dostępność funkcji

  • LG PuriCare AeroBooster

    *[AI+ Oszczędność energii]

    • 1) Data testu: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25
    • 2) Model docelowy: AS55*G***
    • 3) Agencja testowa: TUVRheinland
    • 4) Warunki testowe: Temperatura 23±5℃, Wilgotność 55±15%
    • 5) Metoda testu: Zintegrowane zużycie energii w każdym trybie pracy. (8 godzin po 15 minutach od rozpoczęcia każdego trybu pracy)
    • 6) Wynik testu: Tryb AI+ dla oczyszczacza powietrza ma 49,6% wyższą wydajność oszczędzania energii niż tryb Smart+ (Zintegrowane zużycie energii (Wh): Tryb AI+ 28,260 Wh vs. Tryb Smart+ 56,085 Wh)
    • 7) Można go włączyć lub wyłączyć za pomocą aplikacji ThinQ

    **Wynik testu oparty jest na warunkach laboratoryjnych i może się różnić w zależności od zmiany warunków.

    ***Obraz produktu jest tylko w celach ilustracyjnych.

    ****Wymagane jest połączenie Wi-Fi oraz rejestracja produktu w aplikacji LG ThinQ.

    *[Usuwa zapachy, smog i chemikalia w powietrzu]

    • 1) Data testu: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30
    • 2) Agencja testowa: KCL
    • 3) Przedmiot testu: AS155GWDL
    • 4) Warunki testowe: Temperatura 21±1℃, wilgotność 45±5%, komora testowa 8.0±0.5㎥
    • 5) Metoda testu: SPS-KACA002-132:2022
    • 6) Wyniki testu: NO2 (ponad 99,5% usunięcia po 30 minutach pracy), SO2 (80% usunięcia po 30 minutach pracy, 99% usunięcia po 120 minutach pracy)
    • 7) Tryb testowy: Tryb Booster, 4 etapy (nominalna objętość powietrza)

    **Wynik testu oparty jest na warunkach laboratoryjnych i może się różnić w zależności od zmiany warunków.

    ***Obraz produktu jest tylko w celach ilustracyjnych.

    *[Usuwa pleśń]

    • 1) Data testu: `24.09.11~`24.10.17
    • 2) Model docelowy: AS55*G***
    • 3) Agencja testowa: KCL
    • 4) Warunki testowe: ISO 16000-36:L2018., Czas testu 1h, Temperatura 22.8±0.5℃, Wilgotność 51.5±1.0%, Tryb Booster, 4 etapy (nominalna objętość powietrza)
    • 5) Szczep testowy: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642
    • 6) Metoda testu: Test redukcji drobnoustrojów powietrznych w przestrzeni komory (protokół)
    • 7) Wynik testu: Test redukcji drobnoustrojów powietrznych, 99.9%** Wynik testu oparty jest na warunkach laboratoryjnych i może się różnić w zależności od zmiany warunków.

    ***[Usuwa wirusy]

    • 1) Data testu: '24.9.10~24.9.11
    • 2) Model docelowy: AS55*G***
    • 3) Agencja testowa: KTL
    • 4) Warunki testowe: Temperatura 23±2℃, wilgotność 50±5%, wentylator booster, napęd turbo
    • 5) Metoda testu: Zawieszenie bakterii testowych w komorze 60㎥, odczekanie 1 godziny, następnie zmierzenie wartości początkowej, uruchomienie produktu na 30 minut, a następnie porównanie zmierzonej wartości z wartością początkową w celu obliczenia wskaźnika redukcji.
    • 6) Bakterie testowe: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)
    • 7) Norma referencyjna: KOUVA AS 02: 2023
    • 8) Wynik testu: 98,9% usunięcia Staphylococcus epidermidis w przestrzeni 60㎥**** Wynik testu oparty jest na warunkach laboratoryjnych i może się różnić w zależności od zmiany warunków.

    *****[Usuwa bakterie]

    • 1) Data testu: '24.9.10~24.9.11
    • 2) Model docelowy: AS55*G***
    • 3) Agencja testowa: KTL
    • 4) Warunki testowe: Temperatura 23±2℃, wilgotność 50±5%, wentylator booster, napęd turbo
    • 5) Metoda testu: Zawieszenie bakterii testowych w komorze 60㎥, odczekanie 1 godziny, następnie zmierzenie wartości początkowej. Uruchomienie produktu przez 1 godzinę i porównanie zmierzonej wartości z wartością początkową w celu obliczenia wskaźnika redukcji.
    • 6) Bakterie testowe: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228)
    • 7) Norma referencyjna: KOUVA AS 02: 2023
    • 8) Wynik testu: 99,8% usunięcia Staphylococcus epidermidis w przestrzeni 60㎥

    ******Wynik testu oparty jest na warunkach laboratoryjnych i może się różnić w zależności od zmiany warunków.

    *******Obraz produktu jest tylko w celach ilustracyjnych.

  • LG gram

    gram chat On-Device

    • *Obrazy są tylko w celach ilustracyjnych, sekwencje zostały skrócone i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego doświadczenia użytkownika.
    • *Funkcja gram chat On-Device umożliwia interakcję z dokumentami przechowywanymi na Twoim komputerze, ale nie obsługuje prostych codziennych informacji ani pytań wymagających wyszukiwania w internecie. "Search by Conversation" jest obecnie w fazie beta i będzie aktualizowana w przyszłości.
    • *Niektóre funkcje mogą nie działać poprawnie podczas początkowego użytkowania z powodu potrzeby wcześniejszego uczenia się przez On-Device AI, aby dostosować się do użytkownika.
    • ① gram chat On-Device wymaga indeksowania, aby połączyć słowa z danymi z zawartości Twojego PC, co może zająć trochę czasu, aby uzyskać pożądane wyniki.
    • ② Wymagane jest co najmniej 80 godzin uczenia wzorców, aby używać powiadomienia o wykrywaniu zużycia baterii.
    • *Ta funkcja obsługuje tylko język angielski i koreański.
    • *Wyniki wyszukiwania AI mogą się różnić w zależności od danych w momencie wyszukiwania, a dokładność treści nie jest gwarantowana, dlatego wymagana jest weryfikacja przez użytkownika.
    • *Ta funkcja obsługuje tylko język angielski i koreański.
    • **Ekran PC jest przechwytywany mniej więcej co 2 sekundy, z limitem przechowywania wynoszącym około 13 GB. Zatrzymane obrazy są automatycznie usuwane po określonym czasie. Użytkownicy mogą dostosować ustawienia, takie jak korzystanie z funkcji, czas przechowywania ekranu i pojemność, za pomocą ikony koła zębatego w górnej części gram chat.
    • **Ta funkcja jest domyślnie wyłączona i jest opcjonalna, którą możesz aktywować, jeśli chcesz z niej skorzystać.
    • **Ta funkcja: ① Może mieć trudności z wyszukiwaniem tekstu odręcznego, rozmazanych obrazów lub ozdobnych czcionek. ② Wyszukiwania opierają się na dokładnych dopasowaniach tekstu, w tym odstępów. ③ Korzystanie z przechwytywania dźwięku może zmniejszyć wydajność obliczeniową.
    • ***Obsługiwane ustawienia systemowe: • Tryb ciemny / • Fn lock / • Rozszerzenie żywotności baterii / • Wykrywanie zużycia baterii AI / • Tryb czytania / • Gładzik / • Tryb oszczędzania baterii / • Ładowanie offline przez USB-C / • Kontrola jasności / • Kontrola dźwięku

    gram chat Cloud

    • *Obrazy są tylko w celach ilustracyjnych, sekwencje zostały skrócone i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego doświadczenia użytkownika.
    • *Usługa ta oferuje płatne funkcje GPT4o, ale nie obsługuje integracji wyszukiwania ani funkcji edytora kodu. gram chat Cloud jest bezpłatny przez pierwszy rok po rejestracji użytkownika, po czym staje się usługą płatną. Użytkownicy zostaną osobno powiadomieni w tym okresie i mogą zrezygnować, jeśli tego chcą.
    • *gram chat Cloud wymaga instalacji przed użyciem oraz utworzenia osobnego konta.
    • *Obowiązują limity użytkowania dla gram chat Cloud. Maksymalne miesięczne zużycie tokenów wynosi 200K, limit miesięczny to 450 zapytań, a dzienny limit to 30 zapytań.
    • *Przekroczenie tych limitów skutkuje obniżeniem modelu do GPT-4o mini i wyłączeniem funkcji wywoływania.
    • *Chociaż gram chat Cloud nie zbiera prywatnych poleceń, może poprosić o dostęp do Twojego konta Google lub Microsoft w celu integracji funkcji.
    • **Połączone Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.