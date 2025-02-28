Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kierunek: przyszłość

Poruszaj się swobodnie. Doświadcz LG Affectionate Intelligence wszędzie, nie tylko w domu i biurze. Podczas jazdy LG AI synchronizuje się z twoimi urządzeniami znajdującymi się gdzie indziej, wykrywa otoczenie i rozumie twoje zachowanie oraz emocje.

Matka trzyma się za brzuch z bólu, jej twarz wykrzywia się w grymasie dyskomfortu. Rodzina zbiera się i wsiada do samochodu, a LG AI kieruje ich do szpitala.
Obejrzyj film zamknij

Affectionate Intelligence

Nowy sposób prowadzenia samochodu z LG Digital Cockpit. Troskliwa opieka i spersonalizowane rozwiązania AI, które już wcześniej były dostępne w domu i biurze, teraz płynnie przechodzą do twojego samochodu. Efekt? Bezpieczniejsze i bardziej przyjemne podróże.

Mężczyzna siedzi w samochodzie, czując smutek. Gdy urządzenie LG AI pokazuje mu rodzinne zdjęcie, mężczyzna się uśmiecha. pauza
Inteligentne rozpoznawanie twarzy, tekstu i ubioru kierowcy/pasażera za pomocą DIMS pauza

Hipersonalizacja

Automatycznie dostosowuje ustawienia fotela, sugeruje preferowane treści i zapewnia niezbędne usługi na podstawie emocjonalnego stanu użytkowników pojazdu za pomocą systemu monitorowania kierowcy i wnętrza (DIMS).

Dowiedz się więcej
Wykrywa użycie smartfona poprzez śledzenie wzroku i postawy ciała w 3D, wydając ostrzeżenia o rozproszeniu uwagi, aby pomóc kierowcy utrzymać koncentrację na drodze. pauza

Strażnik bezpieczeństwa

Rozpoznaje punkty orientacyjne, zapamiętuje preferencje kierowcy i korzysta z AI, by sugerować spersonalizowane rekomendacje.

Dowiedz się więcej


Doświadczenie HMI zasilane AI w samochodzie

Zupełnia dokładniejsze i wygodniejsze doświadczenie jazdy poprzez multimodalne AI, wykorzystujące dotyk, głos i wzrok.

Dowiedz się więcej
Digital Cockpit rozwiązania pojazdów LG.

Systemy samochodowe LG

Mobilność przyszłości

Dowiedz się więcej

