Salon z telewizorem zamontowanym na ścianie. Ekran przedstawia wysokiej jakości obraz wieloryba wypływającego z wody.

Czym jest dobra jakość obrazu telewizora?

LG jest pionierem w dziedzinie technologii TV i jakości obrazu. Poznaj naszą zróżnicowaną gamę telewizorów LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K i 8K – wszystko to zapewnia wyjątkowe wrażenia wizualne.

Co oznaczają 4K i 8K?

Jest to rozdzielczość mierzona gęstością pikseli na ekranie. 4K ma rozdzielczość 3840 x 2160 pikseli, a 8K ma rozdzielczość

7680 x 4320 pikseli.

Porównanie obrazu pasma górskiego z siatką reprezentującą liczbę pikseli na każdy typ rozdzielczości ekranu. FHD ma najmniejszą liczbę pikseli, a 4K i 8K mają znacznie więcej szczegółów.

Czym jest telewizor 4K? Jak dobra jest rozdzielczość 4K?

Telewizory 4K mają 8,3 miliona pikseli, czyli cztery razy więcej niż telewizory Full HD. Dzięki temu obraz jest niezwykle szczegółowy nawet na większych ekranach. Wkrótce 4K zastąpi standard 1080p. Rozdzielczość UHD (Ultra High Definition) jest identyczna z rozdzielczością 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

Ekran telewizora 4K o rozdzielczości 3840 na 2160 pikseli. W środku znajduje się mniejszy kwadrat oznaczony napisem FHD. Pokazuje różnicę w jakości i gęstości pikseli między FHD i 4K.

Jakie są dostępne
treści 4K?

Ciesz się szeroką gamą treści 4K z popularnych platform OTT, takich jak Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube i nie tylko. Od przebojów kinowych po seriale telewizyjne, filmy dokumentalne i sport na żywo, treści 4K są teraz szeroko dostępne. Dzięki AI Super-Upscaling nawet klasyki zyskują jakość zbliżoną do 4K.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Czym jest AI Super Upscaling 4K?

LG OLED evo z funkcją AI Super Upscaling zapewnia wyraźniejszy i bardziej szczegółowy obraz dzięki wykorzystaniu ulepszonej wydajności NPU procesora AI alpha 11. Ta zaawansowana technologia szczegółowo analizuje obrazy, optymalizując jakość dla treści OTT, dzięki czemu możesz cieszyć się znacznie lepszym obrazem.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Czym jest telewizor 8K?

Telewizory 8K mają ponad 33 miliony pikseli. Jednak mimo wysokiej rozdzielczości na rynku nie pojawiło się jeszcze wiele treści 8K.

Jak wybrać telewizor 4K i 8K?

Wybierając telewizor 4K i 8K, należy wziąć pod uwagę swoje osobiste potrzeby i środowisko oglądania.

 

• Telewizory 8K mają niesamowitą rozdzielczość, jeśli chcesz cieszyć się najwyższą jakością obrazu. Jednak treści 8K mogą być mniej dostępne.

 

• Telewizory 4K oferują imponującą jakość, a co ważne, treści 4K są znacznie bardziej dostępne na platformach OTT i streamingowych, dzięki czemu są jeszcze inteligentniejszym wyborem. Dzięki technologii LG AI Super Upscaling 4K nawet treści non-4K mogą cieszyć się jakością 4K-like.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Odkryj telewizory OLED 4K i znajdź ten dla siebie

Łatwo porównaj funkcje, aby wybrać najlepszy telewizor dla siebie.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
Zdjęcie produktu LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Zdjęcie produktu LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Zdjęcie produktu LG QNED85
QNED85
Zdjęcie produktu LG QNED99
QNED99
Ekran LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 cali) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 cali) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Rozmiar Do 97 cali (97, 83, 77, 65 cali) Do 97 cali (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 cali) Do 100 cali (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 cali) Do 86 cali (86, 75 cali)
Rozdzielczość 4K 4K 4K 8K
Procesor alpha Procesor 11 AI Gen2 alpha Procesor 11 AI Gen2 procesor AI alpha 8 Gen2 procesor AI alpha 9 Gen4
Podwyższanie rozdzielczości przez SI AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
¹Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane.

 

²Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu i rozmiaru ekranu. Szczegółowe specyfikacje można znaleźć na stronie każdego produktu.

 

³Obsługa niektórych funkcji może się różnić w zależności od regionu i kraju.

 

⁴Jakość przeskalowanej treści może się różnić zależnie od rozdzielczości treści źródłowej.

 

⁵Spersonalizowane usługi mogą się różnić w zależności od zasad aplikacji innych firm.

 

⁶LG QNED99 to 8K.