CELEBRATE THE JOY OF GIVING WITH LG’S 2025 CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE: SMART TECH AND STYLISH HOME ESSENTIALS

Thoughtful gadgets and home solutions to make every festive moment brighter

SINGAPORE, 20 November, 2025 - This Christmas, LG Electronics Singapore invites you to spread holiday cheer with its 2025 Christmas Gift Guide, featuring a curated selection of innovative tech and home solutions designed to bring joy, convenience, and comfort to every home this festive season. From sleek gadgets to stylish appliances and smart air solutions, there’s something for everyone on your list — plus exclusive festive promotions to make gifting even more rewarding.

🎄 Gifts for the Tech Enthusiast

Perfect for movie nights, gaming marathons, or working on the go — LG’s tech gifts deliver style, performance, and fun.

LG StanbyME 2 - $1,799



Enjoy entertainment anywhere with the all-new LG StanbyME 2 , a 27-inch wireless touchscreen display that’s fully detachable from its stand. Move it room to room, switch between landscape and portrait mode, or mount it as a stylish wall display. With a built-in battery and immersive sound, it’s portable, versatile, and perfect for any home.



Promotion: Bundle with LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S and receive a $50 grocery e-voucher.

75" LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K TV (75QNED86ASA) - $3.499



Bring the cinema home with the 75” LG QNED86 4K TV , powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 for stunning, lifelike visuals. Experience movies and shows as they were meant to be seen with the all-new Dynamic QNED Colour technology, certified for 100% colour volume1. AI Picture Pro delivers crisp, vibrant colours and perfect contrast, while AI Sound Pro tunes audio to your space for an immersive experience. Brightness Control ensures clear, vivid images day or night — the ultimate TV for movie nights, epic gaming sessions, or immersive home entertainment.



Promotion: Bundle with LG Soundbar S70TY and receive a $100 grocery e-voucher.

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP) - $3,499



Ultra-light and versatile, the LG gram Pro 2-in-1 features a stunning OLED touch display and a wirelessly chargeable stylus, making it perfect for professionals, students, and creators on the move. Weighing just 1.4 kg and only 12.4 mm2 thin, it easily switches between laptop and tablet modes. Its portable design combines style, performance, and convenience, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for creative professionals this festive season.

34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Smart Gaming Monitor (34GX90SA) - $1,699



Give the ultimate gift for gamers and digital creators with the LG UltraGear™ OLED 34GX90SA . Its ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time deliver lightning-fast gameplay, while NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium ensure tear-free visuals. The vibrant curved OLED display brings games and movies to life with deep blacks and rich colors, while webOS turns it into an all-in-one entertainment hub for streaming or cloud gaming, without the need for a separate PC or console. Sleek design, adjustable stand, and RGB backlighting make it a show-stopping gift this festive season.

🎄 Gifts for Comfort & Wellness

Give the gift of a fresher, cleaner, and more comfortable home this festive season with LG’s smart air and cleaning solutions.

LG PuriCare® Dehumidifier (DD20) - $729



Perfect for Singapore’s year-round humidity, the LG PuriCare® Dual Inverter Dehumidifier removes up to 34 liters of moisture per day, keeping your home dry, and fresh. In Smart+ Mode, it senses humidity and adjusts the fan speed automatically according to the environment. With its energy-efficient Dual Inverter Compressor™, it delivers fast, consistent dehumidification while saving energy. Compact yet powerful, it enhances indoor air quality and comfort.



Promotion: The LG PuriCare® Dehumidifier is available as an add-on in the LG Subscribe™ Health & Wellness bundle for $65/month.

LG CordZero® Cordless Handstick Vacuum with All-in-One Tower™ (A9X-Steam) - $1,599



LG’s flagship handstick vacuum makes cleaning effortless and hygienic. The All-in-One Tower™ automatically empties the dust bin, stores accessories, and charges batteries for up to 120 minutes3 of runtime. With the LCD screen for easy mode control, the Steam Power Drive™ Mop to vacuum and mop simultaneously for stubborn stains, and the Wide Slim LED Nozzle to reach tight spaces, it delivers powerful, convenient, and smart cleaning — a perfect home-enhancing gift this festive season.

🎄 Stylish & Smart Gifts for the Home

Give the gift of style and functionality this festive season with LG’s beautifully designed home appliances — home-enhancing upgrades the whole family will enjoy.

LG 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator (GB-B3445BE) - $1,739



A chic and energy-efficient LG 344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator keeps festive meals fresh while complementing modern home interiors. Features include Smart Inverter Compressor™ for efficient cooling, Linear Cooling+™ and Door Cooling+™ for even temperature distribution, Metal Fresh™ for longer-lasting freshness, and LG ThinQ™ connectivity for easy remote monitoring and control. Stylish, practical, and convenient, it’s the ultimate home-enhancing gift for the festive season.

LG DUALCOOL™ AI Air Conditioner

Compact, smart, and energy-efficient, the LG DUALCOOL™ AI Air Conditioner features AI Air Mode, DUALVane™ system, Plasmaster™ Ionizer++, and Window Open Detection mode, which automatically adjust airflow, temperature, and fan speed for optimal year-round comfort, keeping your home fresh and balanced. It is easily managed via the LG ThinQ™ app and is available only at authorised retailer stores

LG Subscribe™ Home Bundles: Smart Living Made Simple

LG Subscribe™ offers flexible home bundles to suit every lifestyle. Choose the Smart Home Bundle for all your first-home essentials at $269/month, the Total Home Upgrade Bundle to elevate your everyday living at $219/month, or the Ultimate Fresh Start Bundle for a fully equipped home from day one at $159/month. You can also enhance your home with add-ons like Entertainment Boost ($75/month) or Health & Wellness ($65/month). All bundles come with up to 6 months free subscription. Available for a limited time — for more details, please see the attached promo images . T&Cs apply.

🎁 Make Every Moment Merrier with LG

From high-performance tech and entertainment to beautifully designed home solutions, LG’s innovations enhance everyday living — now wrapped in festive deals. Explore LG’s 2025 Christmas Gift Guide and unwrap exclusive holiday promotions at LG Online Brand Store . For LG Subscribe™ bundles, find out more at the LG Subscribe™ Brand Store at Suntec City.

