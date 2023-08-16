EMPOWERING ACCESSIBILITY: LG'S UNIVERSAL UP KIT PAVES THE WAY FOR INCLUSIVE DESIGNS AT IFA 2023

Company Prioritizes Accessibility and the Environment with Latest Usability Innovations

SEOUL, Aug. 16, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its new ‘Universal UP Kit’ at IFA 2023. A collection of innovative home appliance accessories and add-ons embracing universal design and made from recycled materials, the LG Universal UP Kit has been crafted to enhance usability for individuals facing physical challenges, exemplifying LG’s vision of a more inclusive and sustainable future. Customers can seamlessly integrate Universal UP Kit products into their existing LG home appliances so that the whole item does not need to be replaced, elevating user experience without the need to upgrade to the latest models.





The kit represents a continuation of LG’s strong efforts towards more environmentally conscious and accessibility focused ESG initiatives. Last year, the company introduced its minimalist design appliance lineup – a testament to LG’s commitment to more sustainable manufacturing through the reducing components and increasing the utilization of recyclable materials.





To aid in developing of the Universal UP Kit, LG enlisted the help of its Accessibility Advisory Council, an independent board, an assembly of individuals with health conditions such as hearing or vision impairments and cerebral palsy. The council’s members shared their insights, experiences and the challenges they had experienced while using various home appliances. LG compiled, categorized and analysed the individual feedback, shaping the foundation of the Universal UP Kit design and steering the course for future accessibility-led projects.





This collaborative effort led to the creation of ‘aid kits’ featuring solutions engineered from recycled plastics utilized to help conserve resources and minimize waste – a cornerstone of LG’s overarching ESG management strategy.





Soon to be unveiled at this year’s IFA, LG’s Universal UP Kit comprises innovative, thoughtfully crafted solutions compatible with a wide spectrum of LG home appliances, including the refrigerator, CordZero™ stick vacuum, the styler™, dishwasher, water purifier, washing machine, and dryer.

Universal UP’s Easy Handle Kit comes with detachable handles for the door and detergent drawer for LG’s washer. The handles have been designed to facilitate accessibility for users with diminished manual dexterity or wrist strength to grasp the washer’s pocket handles. The kit also offers high-contrast colour options created to accommodate the conditions such as amblyopia.

Other aid kits from the Universal UP portfolio includes the Assistant Kit. This detachable, wheeled strut that redistributes the weight of LG’s CordZero™ stick vacuum, offering enhanced control and manoeuvrability. The Easy Hanger Kit introduces a long handle with a circular grip to the styler™’s clothes hangers, allowing wheelchair users to easily place them on the Moving Hanger system at the top of LG’s clothing care cabinet. Additionally, LG will introduce the Rotate Shelf Kit to increase the usability of the refrigerator’s shelves and the Easy Nozzle Kit, which attaches to the water purifier, and elevates accessibility through height- and distance adjustability. The water purifier can also be upgraded for those with visual impairments by adding the Silicon Cover with Braille.





“The Universal UP Kit is designed to enhance the usability and accessibility of our home appliances and has been developed to resolve pain points shared with us by real consumers,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Through the Universal UP Kit, we will ensure that all LG appliance owners, regardless of age or physical limitations, can enjoy a convenient user experience.”

From 1 to 5 September 2023, attendees at LG’s IFA 2023 booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) will be able to see Universal UP Kit solutions applied to a variety of the company’s home appliances in the ThinQ™ Home Zone.

