LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE JOINS HANDS WITH FOOD FROM THE HEART (FFTH) TO SUPPORT FAMILIES IN NEED 

Celebrating World Food Day with meaningful contributions to the local community

Singapore, 6 October 2025 - In support of World Food Day, observed annually on 16 October by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to raise awareness about food insecurity, LG Electronics Singapore has partnered with local food charity Food from the Heart (FFTH). The partnership aims to provide essential food supplies to families in need across Singapore.

Throughout the month of August, over 150 LG Singapore employees came together to support an internal food donation drive across its Suntec and Alexandra offices. They donated essentials such as rice, noodles, canned food, biscuits, spreads, cereals, and beverages.

A total of 466 food items, valued at approximately S$1,500, were collected and donated to FFTH for distribution to their beneficiaries. The initiative is part of LG Singapore’s ongoing commitment to creating a positive impact in the community by addressing pressing social issues such as food insecurity.

“Partnering with Food from the Heart reflects LG Electronics’ commitment to caring for the communities we serve, and we are proud of our employees for supporting families and individuals in need. Through Life’s Good Deeds, we hope to raise greater awareness of food insecurity in Singapore and inspire collective action,” said Mr Kunho Lee, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore.

All donations were handed over to FFTH’s headquarters on 1 September 2025, with representatives from both organisations present.

“We are grateful to LG Electronics Singapore and its employees for their generosity and commitment to tackling food insecurity in Singapore. Their support enables us to provide essential food to families in need, bringing hope and creating a lasting impact on the community. Partnerships like this demonstrate the power of collective action, and we look forward to continuing this meaningful journey together,” said Mr Robin C. Lee, CEO of Food from the Heart.

Food from the Heart (FFTH) is an independent, homegrown food charity with IPC status, dedicated to alleviating food insecurity in Singapore through its food distribution programmes, and uplifting the lives of those in need through community-based events. In 2024, it supported nearly 64,000 beneficiaries in Singapore with more than S$8.5 million worth of food.

# # #

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: