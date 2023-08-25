LG HONOURED WITH MULTIPLE AWARDS FOR INNOVATIVE PRODUCT DESIGN AT IDEA 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) has once again been recognised for outstanding product design, earning 13 awards at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2023, announced at the International Design Conference in New York.





The LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture, an air purifier that can also be used as a side table and mood lamp, was honoured with a Bronze Award at yesterday’s conference. Offering personalised performance and design options, as well as a compact form factor, LG’s air purifier can be tailored to match any home interior and is ideal for smaller spaces. With its latest win, the LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture has now been recognized by all three of the world’s top industrial design award programs: IDEA, the Red Dot Award and iF Design Award.

Another IDEA 2023 honouree, the LG OLED Flex (model LX3) is an innovative TV featuring the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen. The LX3, which made its international debut at IFA last year, offers a new level of screen customizability – its self-lit display able to go from completely flat to spectacularly curved with the push of a button.

“The achievement from this year’s IDEA is the result of the synergy between customer experience-centred technology and aesthetics,” said Hwang Sung-gyul, head of the Design Management Centre at LG Electronics. “We will continue to improve the level of perfection by reflecting innovative customer experiences beyond the existing framework in product design by constantly communicating and empathising with customers.”

Organised annually by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), IDEA is one of the world’s leading design award programs, recognising exceptional achievements in the area of industrial design while taking into consideration various factors relating to design strategy, digital interaction, the environment, and social impact, when selecting award recipients.

